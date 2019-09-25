Things to do in October

October in the Roundtopolis™ means lower temperatures (we can hope) and many options for a fun-filled month of things to do.

As always, check out the local chambers of commerce for their own lists and for additional details or options overlooked.

Oct. 11 Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Offers Landowner Summit, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Brenham. Info.

Oct. 11-13 Wellness Retreat, Henkel Hall. Reservations.

Oct. 12-13 Scarecrow Festival, Chappell Hill. Info.

Oct. 18-20 Texas Arts & Music Festival, Brenham. Info and tickets.

Oct. 19 Oktoberfest at Texas Casual Cottages, Carmine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. RSVP to [email protected]

Oct. 19-20 6th Annual Shiner Music Fest. Tickets.

Oct. 20 The Butcher’s Ball, Brenham. Tickets.



Looking ahead….

On the horizon

Nov. 1-3 Round Top Wine Fest. Tickets required.

Christmas at the Mansion, sponsored by HERMANN FURNITURE, Brenham. Tickets required.

22nd Annual Theatre Forum, Festival Institute, Round Top. Tickets.

Nov. 9 Habitat for Horses Barnraiser, Henkel Hall, tickets required.

Big Star Texas Night, Burton Area Chamber of Commerce fundraiser. Tickets required.

Nov. 28 Round Top Lion’s Club Turkey Trot

Dec. 7 Round Top’s Lighted Christmas Parade

Dec. 6-8 Christkindl Market at THE COMPOUND

