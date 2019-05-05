Things to do in May

Things to do in May include music and art…and fish fries.

The wildflowers continue their glory in the Roundtopolis™, so if that’s not reason enough to head our way, then maybe some of these events will pique your fancy.

May 11

Hallet Oak Gallery Art Opening Reception , 2-4 p.m., Hallettsville



Round Top Historical Society Open House (every second Saturday of the month.) 12-3 p.m., Round Top

May 16-19

Bastrop Music Festival. Info here.

May 16-18

Rodeo Giddings 2019. Info here.

May 17-18

Magnolia Days, Columbus. Schedule here.

May 18

Crawfish Boil at Texas Casual Cottages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. RSVP to darla.blaha@partnersinbuilding.com . Food, drinks and Zydeco. Highway 237, Carmine.



Plows & Petticoats, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Barrington Living Farm, Washington .

May 19

MayFest, Slavnost at Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center , La Grange Friends of Winedale present Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis on their Honky Tonk Tour, 3-5 p.m. Winedale. Tickets required .

Bleiblerville VFD Fish Fry

May 25

Chappell Hill Artwalk , Chappell Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



Bastrop’s 1st Annual Food Truck Festival , 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Info here .

May 26

Shelby VFD Fish Fry

Looking ahead to June:

90 Miles on 90 , Garage Sale, June 7-8 Junk-a-Palooza, Junk Gypsy World HQ, June 6-8



ArtStroll in La Grange, June 8



Festival Hill’s Summer Music Festival. Info here .



Shakespeare at Winedale. Info here .

