Things to do in May
Things to do in May include music and art…and fish fries.
The wildflowers continue their glory in the Roundtopolis™, so if that’s not reason enough to head our way, then maybe some of these events will pique your fancy.
May 11
-
- Hallet Oak Gallery Art Opening Reception, 2-4 p.m., Hallettsville
- Round Top Historical Society Open House (every second Saturday of the month.) 12-3 p.m., Round Top
May 16-19
- Bastrop Music Festival. Info here.
May 16-18
- Rodeo Giddings 2019. Info here.
May 17-18
- Magnolia Days, Columbus. Schedule here.
May 18
-
- Crawfish Boil at Texas Casual Cottages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. RSVP to darla.blaha@partnersinbuilding.com. Food, drinks and Zydeco. Highway 237, Carmine.
- Plows & Petticoats, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Barrington Living Farm, Washington.
May 19
-
-
- MayFest, Slavnost at Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center, La Grange
- Friends of Winedale present Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis on their Honky Tonk Tour, 3-5 p.m. Winedale. Tickets required.
-
- Bleiblerville VFD Fish Fry
May 25
-
- Chappell Hill Artwalk, Chappell Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Bastrop’s 1st Annual Food Truck Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Info here.
May 26
- Shelby VFD Fish Fry
Looking ahead to June:
-
- 90 Miles on 90, Garage Sale, June 7-8
- Junk-a-Palooza, Junk Gypsy World HQ, June 6-8
-
- ArtStroll in La Grange, June 8
-
- Festival Hill’s Summer Music Festival. Info here.
- Shakespeare at Winedale. Info here.
Need info about the Fall 2019 Round Top Antiques Show? Find the schedule here.
Need a place to stay? See our Lodging Listings.
Join Our Newsletter List
If you liked this article, be sure to subscribe to our e-newsletter so that you don't miss future ones.