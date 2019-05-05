Join Our Newsletter List


In addition to our magazines, we send regular newsletters to share info about events, businesses AND the antiques shows.


We won't send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time. Powered by ConvertKit
Things to do in May at Winedale
Things to Do

Things to do in May

Things to do in May include music and art…and fish fries. 

The wildflowers continue their glory in the Roundtopolis™, so if that’s not reason enough to head our way, then maybe some of these events will pique your fancy. Things to do in May at Winedale

May 11

  • Round Top Historical Society Open House (every second Saturday of the month.) 12-3 p.m., Round Top

May 16-19

May 16-18

May 17-18

May 18

May 19

May 25

    • Chappell Hill Artwalk, Chappell Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Bastrop’s 1st Annual Food Truck Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Info here.

May 26

  • Shelby VFD Fish Fry

Looking ahead to June:

    • Festival Hill’s Summer Music Festival. Info here.
  • Shakespeare at Winedale. Info here.

Need info about the Fall 2019 Round Top Antiques Show? Find the schedule here.

Need a place to stay? See our Lodging Listings.

Join Our Newsletter List

If you liked this article, be sure to subscribe to our e-newsletter so that you don't miss future ones.

Powered by ConvertKit
You might also like More from author