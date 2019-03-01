Things to do in March

Of course, things to do in March in the Roundtopolis™ is dominated by the Round Top Antiques Show — going on its second half century. (We’ve compiled 16 pages of things to do at the Antiques Show here. It’s updated almost daily.)

A few other options for putting on your March to-do calendar:

March 8-9

Best Little Cowboy Gathering, Fayette Co. Fairgrounds. Tickets.

March 9

Austin County Cruisers 16th annual classic car show, downtown Bellville.

James Dick, Piano Recital, Round Top Festival Institute, 3 p.m. Tickets.

March 15-16

Herb Society of America Pioneer Unit plant and gift sale, Round Top Festival Institute. Open at 9 a.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. on Saturday. Closes at 5 p.m. both days. 24th annual event.

March 16

Texas Ranger Day in Burton, 12-5 p.m.

Western Art Show by Moulton ISD students, Hallet Oak Gallery, 5-7 p.m.

March 17

Mollie B at the Round Top Rifle Hall, $20 in advance. Doors open at 1 p.m.; dancing at 3 p.m. Polka time!

March 25

Bediko’s International Hostel Grand Opening, 475 W FM 1291, Round Top, noon

March 31

Antique Rovers Auction, 5 p.m. happy Hour and preview; 6 p.m. auction

For other event resources in the area check out the local chambers of commerce. Sign up for Round Top-specific events at www.exploreroundtop.com.