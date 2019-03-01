Join Our Newsletter List


Texas Ranger Day Burton
Things to Do

Things to do in March

Things to do in March

Of course, things to do in March in the Roundtopolis™ is dominated by the Round Top Antiques Show — going on its second half century. (We’ve compiled 16 pages of things to do at the Antiques Show here. It’s updated almost daily.)

A few other options for putting on your March to-do calendar:

March 8-9

Best Little Cowboy Gathering, Fayette Co. Fairgrounds. Tickets.

March 9

Austin County Cruisers 16th annual classic car show, downtown Bellville.

James Dick, Piano Recital, Round Top Festival Institute, 3 p.m. Tickets.

March 15-16

Herb Society of America Pioneer Unit plant and gift sale, Round Top Festival Institute. Open at 9 a.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. on Saturday. Closes at 5 p.m. both days. 24th annual event.

March 16

Texas Ranger Day in Burton, 12-5 p.m.

Western Art Show by Moulton ISD students, Hallet Oak Gallery, 5-7 p.m.

March 17

Mollie B at the Round Top Rifle Hall, $20 in advance. Doors open at 1 p.m.; dancing at 3 p.m. Polka time!

March 25

Bediko’s International Hostel Grand Opening, 475 W FM 1291, Round Top, noon

March 31

Antique Rovers Auction, 5 p.m. happy Hour and preview; 6 p.m. auction

For other event resources in the area check out the local chambers of commerce. Sign up for Round Top-specific events at www.exploreroundtop.com.

 

