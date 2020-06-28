Things to do in July

The Things to do in July in the Roundtopolis(™) is not as robust as usual, due to the pandemic and shutdowns. Please contact events directly if you are in doubt. Some businesses kindly request customers wear masks — and do your best to social distance.

July 1

Round Top Texas life & style is out. Pick up a copy at one of these locations — or subscribe and we’ll send you one.

July 3

POSTPONED to later in July TBD. The Compound hosts its 6th annual fireworks spectacular, with proceeds benefiting the Warrenton-Round Top Volunteer Fire Department. Gates open at 6 p.m., $10/car. Food, games, music and drinks available.

July 4

Longest-running 4th of July parade west of the Mississippi, Round Top, 10 a.m. with barbecue meal following at the Round Top Rifle Hall. Events have been adjusted due to the pandemic. More details available here. Parking generally fills up, so get there early. Most restaurants open for lunch.

Fury on the 4th, Giddings, Lee Co. Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo, Fairgrounds

1850 Independence Day Picnic, Barrington Plantation, Washington

Bellville hosts its monthly Early Bird Farmers and Artisan’s Market at the pavilion in Chesley Park. More details here.

Fireworks at Independence, 9 p.m. More details here.

Special shopping hours (Friday – Sunday) at Blue Hills with Leftover’s, Maison Sud and French Renaissance.

July 7

Winedale Center’s virtual Lunch and Learn “The Forty-Eighters on Possum Creek: A Texas Civil War Story,” 11 a.m. Register for the virtual talk via email to [email protected]

July 10

Round Top Lions Club has movie night on Henkel Square — every Friday in July and August. Bring your lawn chair. Begins at 8: 15 p.m.

July 10-11

Celebrate Bastille Day with Mallory et Cie, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Carmine

