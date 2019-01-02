Things to do in January

There is no slowdown for things to do as we kick off 2019. Take a look at the events that have crossed Roundtop.com’s radar for the month. The Things to do in January include these:

Jan. 11

Ray Wylie Hubbard at La Grange’s Bugle Boy. Also on Jan. 12

Jan. 12

Camp Atta Girl at Lone Star Gallery’s Glamp Inn in Warrenton. Through Jan. 13. Info here.

Texas Guitar Quartet at Festival Hill in Round Top. Tickets available here.

Texas Tomato Conference at the Antique Rose Emporium in Independence.

Jan. 19

Round Top Family Library’s Chili Cookoff on … Starting at noon at The Stone Cellar, you can taste umpteen chili entries, have a drink, peruse the silent auction — and bid on fave items at the live auction. If you’ve not visited the library itself, do yourself a favor and go… Need a nudge? They have free wi-fi.

The Whiskey Walk in Bellville… with Dolly Parton? Sounds like a don’t-miss event.

If chili and whiskey aren’t interesting, how about Downtown Brenham’s Uptown Swirl?

And don’t forget the Winter Antiques Show — more details here. Kathy Johnston and The Compound are hosting a Preview Party on Jan. 25.

Jan. 26

Dinner and a movie in La Grange. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid at 5 p.m.

The folks at Teague’s Tavern at Henkel Square in Round Top sent us their January music line up.

Sun, Jan 6, 12-3pm: Taylor Melayne

Sat, Jan 12, 6-9pm: Josh Tiemann

Sun, Jan 13, 12-3pm: DeAnna Wendolyn

Sat, Jan 19, 12-3pm: Grace Spaulding

Sun, Jan 20, 12-3pm: Ian Eisinger

Sat, Jan 26, 6-9pm: Morgan Ashley

Sun, Jan 27, 12-3pm: Craig Marshall