Things to do in February

Things to do in February include music, wine and chocolate…sometimes at the same time. Check out these Roundtopolis events happening in February 2019:

Feb. 1

Gary P. Nunn at The Stone Cellar, Round Top.

Feb. 9

The annual Valentine’s concert at Festival Hill in Round Top is always a crowd pleaser. Feb. 9 … tickets and info here.

Pair your wine and chocolate… several stops. More info here. From the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail.

Feb. 9-10

Check out Chappell Hill for a romantic Valentine’s weekend. A number of businesses are offering specials for the weekend. Reserve your Sweetheart Stroll spot now.

Feb. 12

Chocolate anyone? Head to Bellville for an afternoon of chocolate. Get the facts here.

Feb. 15-16

La Grange Uncorked. This two-day event in downtown offers wine, strolling and shopping. More info here.

Feb. 16-17, 23-24

The Round Top Area Historical Society has its garage sale spread over two weekends. Treasures abound! 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. 397 Mill St. (behind the post office.)

Teague’s Tavern has live artists set for Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Various times.

If you decide to visit, check out these lodging options for a fun weekend stay. The Texas Quilt Museum in La Grange is another stop to make while you make the rounds.