Things to do in December

As I read this list of things to do in December, I’m wondering why Hallmark hasn’t done a whole series of holiday movies set in the Roundtopolis™? It must be snow thing!

Have you done the Ledbetter Trail of Lights? Find out more here. Weekends through Dec. 21.

This is a long list, which means out-of-town visitors need to seriously consider staying overnight… Check out the lodging list here.

Enjoy December friends!

Dec. 5

Ladies Night Out, Columbus. Details here.

Dec. 6-7

Bellville’s Small Town Christmas. Lots of events and a parade.

Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade and Jingle Bell Market in downtown Brenham (lighted parade, Christmas tree lighting)

Dec. 7

Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade & Street Dance in downtown Round Top (lighted floats, food, music) Also, Round Top Area Historical Society’s homes tour.

Hot Cocoa Stroll and Lighted Parade in Elgin. Details here.

Trail of Lights at Monument Hill near LaGrange (lights, history) Continues through the month.

The Blinn College District’s choirs and wind symphony at Festival Hill. 3 p.m. Tickets here.

Hallettsville’s Christkindl Market, 1-5 p.m. (Also on the 14th)

Dec. 14

Chappell Hill Garden Club’s Home Tour. Tickets required.

Pictures with Santa at Texas Casual Cottages’ Model Home in Carmine. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Christmas at Winedale. Noon to 4 p.m. More info here.

Fayetteville’s Country Christmas at the Square and the 23rd annual home tour with four historic homes, one new home and a party barn. Tickets are $20 at various businesses and all of the homes the day of.

As always, refer to local chamber websites for even more fun opportunities.

Looking ahead

Jan. 1 (and 25)

Concerts at Festival Hill. Tickets at festivalhill.org

Jan. 23-26

Round Top Winter Antiques Show. Various locations and dates/times. See this page for more info.