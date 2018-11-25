Things to Do in December 2018

It’s December in the Roundtopolis™, which means there are plenty of things to do, so go! go! go! for some ho! ho! ho! The a nip in the air means everyone’s nose is as red as Rudolph’s. Children’s eyes are twinkling as brightly as the Christmas lights that are adorning town squares throughout the region. Joy is hanging in the air like mistletoe over the doorways. Get out. Get about. Explore the back roads and enjoy all that this special season in the Roundtopolis™ has to offer.

THINGS TO DO…

Every Saturday in December

Round Top Farmers & Artisans Market in Round Top

Nov. 30

Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade in downtown Brenham (lighted parade, Christmas tree lighting)

Jingle Bell Market in downtown Brenham (arts, crafts, gifts)

2018 Wonderful Winter Wine Walk in Flatonia (wine, shopping)

Dec. 1

Breakfast with Santa at Royer’s Café in Round Top (Santa, food, tickets required)

Round Top Historical Society’s Christmas Tour of Homes in Round Top (home tour, Christmas décor, tickets required)



2018 Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade & Street Dance in downtown Round Top (lighted floats, food, music)

Sounds of Season Concert at Festival Hill in Round Top (holiday concert by Blinn College Choirs and Wind Symphony)

Elgin Fire Department’s Lighted Parade in Elgin (lighted floats at Elgin Memorial Park)

Trail of Lights at Monument Hill near LaGrange (lights, history)

Purple Cactus Lavendar Farm’s 1st Annual Christmas in the Field near Weimar (caroling, children’s games, food)

Lights of Tejas near Giddings (more than a million lights, indoor and outdoor activities, various dates through Dec. 29)

Dec. 1 – 2

Living Nativity near Bellville (drive-through re-creation of the Nativity sponsored by St. John Lutheran Retreat Center)

2018 Holiday Bluebonnet Wine Trail in Washington County and beyond (winery tours and tastings)

Dec. 2

Carmine Christmas Fest in Carmine (photos with Santa, food, Christmas music)

Dec. 3

Round Top Rifle Association Monday Night Community Social in Round Top (food, beer, wine)

Dec. 6

Schmeckenfest in La Grange (Wassail tasting, shopping)

Ladies Night Out in Columbus (wine, gifts, shopping)

Dec. 7

Candelight Christmas at Washington on the Brazos (early Texas Christmas experience at Barrington Farm)

Dec. 8

Christmas at Winedale in Winedale (mid-18th Century Christmas celebration)

Chappell Hill Christmas Home Tour in Chappell Hill (tour of local homes featuring Christmas décor sponsored by Chappell Hill Garden Club)

Nutcracker Ballet at Festival Hill in Round Top (danced by Austin’s Ovation Ballet Co.)

Country Christmas Home Tour in Fayetteville (home tour featuring Christmas décor)

Tannenbaum Tour, Burton Christmas Village and Christ Krindl Market in Burton (Santa, shopping, historic homes/buildings tour)

Crafty Christmas in Lexington (gift market, Christmas Café, Santa)

Wine Walk 2018 in Halletsville (wine, shopping)

Santa at La Grange Depot in La Grange (Santa arrives by train)

Country Christmas on the Square in Fayetteville (Santa, pet blessing, lighted parade, shopping, food)

Dec. 7 – 8

Red & White Gallery Small Show in Fayetteville (hand-made arts, crafts and gifts)

Dec. 8 – 9

2018 Holiday Bluebonnet Wine Trail in Washington County and beyond (winery tours and tastings)

Dec. 15

Runaway Scrape Escape Room at Washington on the Brazos (historic escape room)

Lost Pines Christmas Stocking Stuffer in Bastrop (boutique shopping specials)

Dec. 31

Round Top Rifle Association’s New Year’s Eve Dance in Round Top (food, drinks, music)

New Year’s Eve with the Triumphs in Giddings (New Year’s Eve dinner and dancing)

Kenney Store’s New Year’s Eve Party in Kenney (dinner, drinks, dancing to David Reynolds Band)

Masquerade Pub Crawl in downtown Bastrop (food, drink, masquerade swag)