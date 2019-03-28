The antiques show winds down the first weekend, with a return to normal along the byways of Fayette County and the surrounding areas. That’s no indication that the fun is over however. Here’s a brief snapshot of events and things to do in April– and always refer to the local chambers of commerce for other ideas. Make a weekend of a visit to the area by reserving lodging.

April 6-7

BBQ Fundraiser for Burton VFD, Hilltop Sales, east of Burton on 290, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Forged in Fire, Bellville

April 7

20th Birthday Bash, Round Top Family Library, 2-4 p.m. Free will donation. Bring your blankets/lawn chairs

April 12-14

Poetry in Round Top at Round Top Festival Institute. Three-day weekend. Register here.

Plein aire workshop, Eric Jacobsen, The Gallery at Round Top, Round Top’s Bybee Square

April 13

William Anzalone opening, Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville, 4-7 p.m.

April 13-14

Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival, Chappell Hill. More info here.

April 26-27

Burton Cotton Gin Festival More info here.

April 27

Classic Car show, 11 am – 3 p.m., Texas Casual Cottages Round Top Model Park, Carmine, Texas