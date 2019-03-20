The Compound Antique Show Sings a New Tune in Round Top

Known for its group of stellar dealers in everything from European antiques to mid-Century modern and designer decor, The Compound Antique Show is celebrating the inauguration of equally fine daily music in its Grove common area during the Spring 2019 Round Top Antiques Show.

In the Grove, people flock during the show to grab healthful made-to-order meals from Simply D’Lish or a quick bite from Picnic on the Green, while pairing it all with Vin 114’s wine or craft beer selections.

“It was a natural to expand our music offering,” says Kathy Johnston who produces the three antique shows at The Compound. “People linger to enjoy themselves in The Grove at our picnic tables, under our big tent, or spreading oaks. Typically we book music for special events, but during the show, every day seems to be special when people gather to celebrate their newest find.”

With the help of local musician Mike Stroup, The Compound Antique Show has organized the line-up that brings a varied group of musicians to play daily from noon to 3 p.m.

“That’s our sweet spot during the day when most people are here to browse,” says Johnston. “So, we have talented performers playing everything from folk to jazz, and country.”

While some play popular “covers” in their genre many are singer/songwriters whose musical talents really come alive when singing their own compositions.

Two groups who have been booked from afar include The Heart Collectors , an Aussie group that has charmed audiences in Round Top in the past.

They will perform at The Compound March 28-30. Imagine Fleetwood Mac with more of an organic, Celtic-inflected lilt of vocals and melody and you have a rough idea of why this group is so instantly appealing. Having participated in festivals internationally, including Texas’ own SxSW their soaring cello, intricate guitar, sparkling mandolin, boot banging banjo, and passionate strikes of a tambourine create real musical synergy, with a marriage of progressive folk feeling, rock sensibilities and clean classical precision.

The second week of the show (April 3-6) The Wallens, who originally hailed from Kentucky, will take the stage. This husband-wife duo have brought their close-knit harmony vocals and storytelling to Australia, Europe and across the U.S. at events like the Telluride Blues Fest. Molly is a classically-trained vocalist and percussionist with experience in opera and bluegrass alike. Hoosier guitarist/vocalist Brian Keith Wallen won 2nd place in the 2015 International Blues Challenge and was also named “Artist of the Year” by the Starr-Gennett Foundation. Together they perform elements of blues, bluegrass, gospel and folk. Their combined influences range from acoustic favorites like Jason Isbell and John Prine to the guitar-driven blues of John Mayer and Bonnie Raitt.

For the entire two-week schedule go to www.roundtopcompound.com and click Upcoming Events. Download the full schedule: The Compound Antique Show Live Music Schedule Spring 2019

See this complete schedule for the Spring 2019 Round Top Antiques Show.

