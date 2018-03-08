Tasty Local (Food) Tidbits

Good taste is not limited to antiques and vintage treasures. If you get tired of shopping, there are plenty of eating options during the Round Top-area antiques shows. Most venues have food vendors—some come back year after year. Others may change things up—or have vendors who are there for just a portion of the show’s dates.

Then, of course, there are the year-round restaurants. In Round Top, Royers Cafe has special show hours and takes reservations for dinner. Other restaurants in Round Top proper may have streamlined menus to ensure dining is as efficient as possible.

Local tidbits. . . .

Round Top

*brussel sprouts (yes! we said life-changing brussel sprouts) from Feed & Firewater.

*high-octane espresso and coffee drinks

*bacon jam-anything from Teague’s Tavern.

*shrimp BLT from Royers Cafe will make you think shrimp and pigs should get married.

*pie (sweet or savory) from Royers Pie Haven washed down with coffee from Two Sparrows Roasting Co.

*charcuterie tray at Prost! is almost too pretty to eat, but do it anyway.

*custom-made-sandwiches-to-go limited only by your imagination from the Round Top Mercantile.

*sangria…wine like Jerry Jeff Walker celebrated…at the Stone Cellar.

*burgers and brew. . .enough said. . .at Round Top Rifle Hall on Mondays only.



Carmine

*o-rings. . .hand-dipped, deep-fried and revelatory from JW’s Steakhouse.

*kolaches AND klobasniky from Weikel’s Bakery at Village Market. . .they know the difference even if you don’t.

*meringue pie (any flavor) like Lorie’s granny used to make from The Pie Shack.

*flat-top kissed burgers with melty cheese and all the fixings. . .4G Conoco.

**We’ve also licked our plates clean at Back Porch BBQ and Bistro 108 in La Grange, and Truth BBQ in Brenham—all of whom have the good taste to be our advertisers ;). . . .

Breaking foodie news! Houston restaurateurs—and long-time Round Top residents—Armando and Cinda Palacios will be debuting not ONE but TWO new restaurants during the spring show: Manditos (in former Los Patrones location) offering their signature fresh margaritas and Mexican fare, and Lulus (in former Café Napoletano location) serving up pizza, paninis, pasta and great wine.

Foodie news part 2! The Wine Bar at the Grand Fayette in Fayetteville is another fresh-faced, fresh-taste newcomer to the burgeoning wine-and-dine scene. Enjoy tapas and wine on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays—and don’t miss the champagne brunch on Sundays. Reservations (979) 716-6988.