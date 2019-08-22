In the early 1900s, the family that today owns South Texas Tack in Brenham and Round Top acquired Rancho San Jose de Los Corralitos, a Spanish land grant property along the Rio Grande River. That heritage ranch known as Los Corralitos is home to Texas’ earliest ranch building in continuous use. Upon acquiring the ranch, the Mecom family added their brand, the Bar Nothing, to the cattle grazing there and continue the stewardship of its history, culture and evolution.

The Bar Nothing brand, which has been used by the family since late 1800s, has not only been used as a mark of ownership but it also has become a recognized mark for quality and tradition – and entrepreneurship.

South Texas Tack Trail from Ranching to Retail

Building upon a century of ranching involvement in Texas, the family founded South Texas Tack, between Brenham and Chappell Hill, in 2003. This business allowed the family to combine cattle and horse knowledge, experience and resources under one roof.

“Our family has been involved in the horse business forever,” says Nancy Martin, co-owner with husband Steve, of South Texas Tack. “As horse show competitors and ranchers, South Texas Tack today represents our values of quality and tradition in a retail setting. Understanding the needs and goals of all equine enthusiasts is a priority at South Texas Tack.”

Martin emphasizes the business is local – from feed to fashion. The 45,000-square-foot original store has just completed a 20,000-square-foot expansion to include a coffee and wine bar with lounge area, a section for ropers to test ropes, a hat bar and a home décor section. The new addition includes ample space for trunk shows and special events. Outside will be a new patio and courtyard as well, overseen by a 1,500-pound Hereford bull rehomed from a Round Top antiques show vendor.

“We can host food trucks in the courtyard – and the bluebonnets in our pasture behind the store on the ranch make for the perfect atmosphere,” Martin says.

“We celebrate our ranching heritage every day and have introduced several new brands to our business,” Martin says. “LetsRope.com and WesternWomen.com are new to us and represent our dedication to our customers and the industries that have supported our lifestyle.”

The latest introduction to the business is its second location in Round Top. The new location called STT Round Top will feature a hat bar – where patrons can select hats of all types – have them custom-shaped and outfitted to their specifications.

“We’ll have all kinds of bands, vintage pins, whatever you can imagine,” Martin says. “The store is open year-round – with extended days/hours during the antiques shows.

Why Round Top?

Martin says the new store in Round Top is a natural expansion point for South Texas Tack.

“My family and I visit Round Top year-round,” she says. “We love the culture, the heritage…and we saw an opportunity to extend our brand of quality and customer service. Not only will we have the hat bar, but you will be able to buy work jeans and boots – and tack.”

The Round Top store is housed in the former early funeral home building, underneath the glow of the town’s only red light. Parking will be available in front and back… and is on the same block as Popi Burger, which will open early Fall. The restaurant with new decks and outdoor seating is housed in the old Round Top General Store. The restaurant is owned and run by Armando and Cinda Palacios.

“We are excited about the things happening in the area,” Martin says. “From growth in Brenham, to an expansion to serve our Round Top customers, the Bar Nothing brand will continue to emphasize quality over quantity while preserving our heritage through South Texas Tack locations.”

