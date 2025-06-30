Round Top is best known for its thrice-annual antiques fairs, but it’s also a honey hole for vintage Western fashion all year long. Some of the best dealers in the country call Round Top home. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite spots to find vintage Western fashion year-round in Round Top and the surrounding areas.

Here’s your list of the best shops to find vintage Western wear in Round Top:

Bombshell Betty

Bombshell Betty at The 303.

Located in The 303 venue, this tiny but mighty shop is filled to the brim with vintage cowboy boots, vintage cowboy hats (with plenty of accessories to customize), and handmade leather belt cuff bracelets, bags and other accessories. When she’s not showing at other markets all over the country, owner Betty is on hand to help with fitting, styling and adding belt loops. Follow Bombshell Betty, here.

Dirty Bohemian

A Round Top legend has risen once again, this time in La Grange. Owner Beth Weishuhn has located her new shop behind Crown Bar, a soulful watering hole she also co-owns. Come for the eclectic and expansive collection of vintage clothing and accessories, stay for an expertly crafted cocktail. Follow along, here.

Double D Ranch

Double D Ranch, Round Top.

This family-owned brand is best known for its designs inspired by vintage Western wear, but it’s also home to a curated collection of high quality vintage pieces including Carhartt pants, embellished denim and leather jackets and more. Be sure to stop by their location at The Halles to see what’s old and what’s new. Follow along, here.

Worn & Weathered

Worn & Weathered. (Photo by Kolton King)

The anchor store for The 303 venue, Worn & Weathered houses a collection of vintage and reimagined vintage pieces created by co-owner Brandi Harper. Vintage hats, leather pants and chaps, Carhartt, Wrangler and Levi’s jackets, Levi’s and Wrangler jeans and jorts, and Harper’s own line of reimagined vintage pieces mingle with a curated mix of new staples to create looks that are as comfortable as they are cool. Follow along, here.

House of Yo

House of Yo. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

This Henkel Square newcomer is an outpost for luxe vintage Western clothing, boots, hats, and accessories. Each perfectly patinated piece is selected by owner Yoland Yo. Most pieces are made for men, but stylish women know that well-cut menswear is just about the sexiest thing a girl can wear. Follow along, here.

Pixie and the Moon Vintage

Pixie and the Moon Vintage. (photo by Kolton King)

Colorful vintage Western wear with a rock n’ roll spirit. Owner Marisela Flores gathers the best of the best in vintage Western clothing, boots and accessories in Round Top. Stay tuned for her new Round Top location by following along, here.

Round Top Vintage Market

Round Top Vintage Market.

This co-op of vintage dealers is also home to some great vintage fashion. Like any good antique mall, a good eye and time to stroll the store at least twice are essential to ensure nothing goes overlooked. Keep an eye on things in this classic antique mall, here.

Sapana

Blanket coats by Sapana. (Photo by Hanna Myers)

A Sapana kantha coat, made with vintage and antique handmade textiles imported from South Asia is a staple piece in most Round Topper’s closets. The selection of colors and cuts is incredible, so it’s easy to find a flattering style for any shape. Bonus: it feels good to support artisans abroad with a sustainable fashion buy. Follow along for soulful stories and observations by owner/designer Jolie Helms and new blanket coat releases, here.

Soulstruck

Soulstruck, La Grange. (Photo by Kolton King)

A quick 20-minute drive west of town, La Grange’s town square is home to several shops including this stash of new and vintage fashion, jewelry and gifts. Owner and vinter Lisa Babcock of Babcock Winery has gathered an easily wearable selection of vintage boots, dresses, jeans, upcycled grain sack pieces and more. Check them out, here.

Townsend Provisions

The loft boot room at Townsend Provisions.

One of the original spots to find vintage boots, Townsend Provisions’ upstairs boot room is still home to one of the best curated collections of vintage boots in town. Find them in Rolland Square and follow along for features on their fine vintage Western boots, here.

Via Vandi

Via Vandi’s in-store only antique and vintage kimono collection. (Photo by Kolton King)

Vandi’s collection of antique and vintage silk Japanese kimonos is unparalleled. Check back often for new and reworked kimonos, which pair beautifully with jeans and boots, and the designer’s own collection of edgy jewelry set with colorful semi-precious stones. See what’s in store, here.

Wimberly, Inc.

New clothing, jewelry, gifts and accessories mingle with a massive wall of pre-loved and vintage boots of all sizes, shapes and colors. Wimberly has the most extensive collection of vintage boots in town -all available year-round. The boot wall is organized by size, so the perfect pair is easy to find. See what’s in store, here.

If you like what you see here, bear in mind that the offerings of vintage Western fashion, and top quality vintage fashion in general grow exponentially during the antique shows. The October 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show is scheduled for October 4 -18, 2025. Look into our guide, here, for more information on where to stay, eat and drink while in Round Top during the shows, or any time of the year.