One of Round Top’s biggest seasonal vendors has shut down its brick-and-mortar location in America’s third largest city in favor of a new start in Round Top.

Architectural Artifacts is among the many antiques and vintage businesses that are either opening additional locations in Round Top, or pulling up stumps and moving their wares to the tiny hamlet permanently.

In the case of Architectural Artifacts, the move to Round Top comes after spending 37 years as a hub for antiques, vintage and art in the big city of Chicago.

“I am always looking for my next adventure and I have found it in Round Top,” says owner and archaeologist Stuart Grannen. “Round Top is the new capital of antiques in America, and I am moving the store there.”

Grannen has purchased the Legal Tender Saloon, an 1880’s cowboy saloon, dance hall, and farmhouse located on three acres in Warrenton, just outside Round Top.

The Legal Tender Saloon will soon be the new home of Architectural Artifacts

Plans for the saloon and dance hall include a respectful renovation to convert the space into an antiques gallery. Live music, food and drinks are also part of the plan, with an opening date expected sometime next year.

In the meantime, you can find Architectural Artifacts at its 15,000-square-foot showroom at Market Hill 2. The space is filled with treasures from the US and Grannen’s travels to Italy, France, Germany and Argentina.

“Come on down to see us in Round Top,” Grannen says. “It is a very cool little town, and the antiquing is unrivaled.”

Architectural Artifacts’ current Round Top showroom is currently open seasonally only inside Market Hill 2 at 1542 Texas Hwy. 237. Open daily during the Spring 2024 Antiques + Design Show March 14 – 31.