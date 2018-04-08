Savor Fine Art—and Fun—at ArtWalk 2018

On May 5–6, Fayetteville’s historic town square will become an outdoor art gallery featuring the work of 60 fine artists during ArtWalk 2018. The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 10 a.m. –5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

“ArtWalk, which began in 2003, is an annual juried fine arts and crafts show that draws some of the top creative talent in the country,” said Jeanne Schilling, executive director of Arts for Rural Texas (ARTS), who organizes the fun-filled fundraising event to benefit free art education and assemblies for area children. “Our event is unique because the artists compete for more than $6,000 in award money while giving to the next generation of artists.”

Participating artists are asked to donate one piece of original art that will be included in HarvestFest, the organization’s annual fundraising auction in November.

“In recent years, 100 percent of these artists have supported our mission of bringing art to the children and school districts throughout our rural area,” Schilling said.

The proceeds help fund ARTS’ Art After School, Fine Art Assemblies and Summer Art Camps.

As an added bonus, Libby Lehman, a world-renowned quilter based in Houston, will be the guest artist at the Ross Gallery. Lehman, who pioneered the technique known as thread painting and forever changed the public’s perception of machine quilting, has work hanging in the Smithsonian. Her art quilt “Joy Ride” was named one of the 20th Century’s 100 best American quilts.

Attendees can also enjoy wine tasting, live acoustic music, food trucks, children’s activities as well as local shops and restaurants. Fayetteville also boasts many charming overnight accommodations that can be accessed through stayinfayetteville.com .

Schilling suggested guests come for ArtWalk and enjoy an entire weekend in the country that can include the Volunteer Fireman’s Feast on Saturday night in Fayetteville and more.

“The area is filled with fabulous side trips—visit the quilt museum in La Grange or shop the quaint squares in Round Top and surrounding communities or listen to music at the Bugle Boy in La Grange or one of the historic dance halls in the region,” Schilling said. “The weather the first weekend of May tends to be picture perfect. Come enjoy it with us.”

For more information, visit www.artsforruraltexas.org.