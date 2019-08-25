Exciting change is in the air at Round Top’s The Venue, as veteran antiques entrepreneur Wesley Beard brings his vision for the 40-plus acre site, located just north of Round Top, to life.

“Fall 2019 marks the second time, I’ve gotten to roll out the welcome mat for shoppers at The Venue,” said Beard, noting that he has added five new indoor shopping areas since acquiring the property formerly known as Old Henry Farm in fall 2018. “At The Venue, we have diverse high-quality

merchandise at good prices, friendly dealers who are eager to sell, and superlative customer service.”

The Venue Comes to Round Top

Beard, who has been in the antiques business for 29 years, began showing in Round Top 20 years ago. He was a vendor at Old Henry Farm for 11 years prior to his purchase. In addition to the original site, Beard acquired an adjoining 20 acres giving him one of the largest fields on the Antiques Corridor. The Venue features 50,000 square feet of indoor shopping on polished concrete floors and 15,000 square

feet of outdoor shopping.

“The purchase of the adjoining property gives me a big canvas for my big vision,” said Beard, a direct European importer and licensed auctioneer who also owns Beard Auction, a full-service antiques auction and estate liquidation company based in Jacksonville, Texas. “Some of the largest, most established dealers have joined us here. Frankly, there is nothing like it in Round Top.”

Currently, 25 vendors, which brings him to full capacity, have signed up for the fall show. Their offerings will include a huge selection of antique and new furniture, lighting, rugs, primitives, Americana, advertising, textiles, linens, garden decor, architectural remnants and much more.



“Whether you’re an experienced collector, a discerning designer or a first time ‘nest builder,’ we have something for you,” Beard said. “The only way to fully understand the quality and diversity of our offerings is to come see them for yourself.”

Beard, who specializes in European antiques, has a 7,000 square foot showroom at The Venue for his hand-picked finds.

“When customers walk through my showroom they see things acquired from French castles and English manor houses as well as casual country finds. My finds immediately transform a house into a home or a business into a ‘don’t miss’ destination.”

Wesley Beard, The Venue in Round Top

Shoppers who come in search of one-of-a-kind objects will also experience one-of-a-kind customer service and comfort. Conveniences include on-site food, climate-controlled permanent restrooms, free admission, free parking including trailer parking for shoppers, and on-site porters to help with load out.

“It’s a privilege to serve great customers,” said Beard, whose Jacksonville facility encompasses 150,000 square feet where he sells to the antiques trade, interior designers and individuals. “Customer service has been the key to my success.”



Exciting change characterizes The Venue for the fall 2019 show—and beyond.

“We’ve done great things here, but we’re just getting started,” said Beard, who plans to add an auction to show offerings sometime in the future. “Come out and be part of the excitement, show after show, season after season.”

Show Spotlight: Round Top’s The Venue

On the Antiques Corridor Map: Round Top No. 1

Dates: 9/21 – 10/5

Address: 2000 N. State Highway 237, Round Top, Texas 78954

On the web: www.beardauction.com

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Shopping square feet: 50,000 (indoors) + 15,000 (outdoors)

WHAT TO EXPECT: antique and new furniture, lighting, rugs, primitives, Americana, advertising, textiles, linens, garden decor, architectural remnants and much, much more…

NEW THIS SHOW: three new indoor shopping areas.

IN CASE YOU’RE LOOKING: a large contingent of dealers formerly at Round Top Hill Antiques are now showing at The Venue.

TASTY TID-BITS: It’s a Wrap, offering a wide mix of southern-inspired favorites such as chicken salad, barbecue, fried green tomatoes and banana pudding.

LOOKING AHEAD: With a total of 40 acres, The Venue has plenty of room to expand for years to come.

CONVENIENCE: climate-controlled permanent restrooms, free admission, on-site porters to help with load out, and free parking including trailer parking for shoppers.

Dealers include: D&R International Antiques/Tables by Ratko; Impatiens Antiques & Interiors; The Living Collective; Maison Sud; and Chairs With a Story.

Editor’s Note: This sponsored article appears in the Fall 2019 Round Top Antiques Show Guide. These magazines are available across the area and the antiques show (in early September) and via subscription.