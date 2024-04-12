A fire has consumed a handful of structures at the beloved Zapp Hall venue in Warrenton including Denverado’s storefront and Disco Alley event space, Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry’s Pearl Hall, and an original hay barn that housed vendor Two Bar West.

The Two Bar West barn was the only structure to be destroyed in the fire that was original to the historic Zapp Hall property, which has been operating as an antiques and events venue since 1987. Denverado’s Disco Alley was the unofficial hub of the venue and home to several events each season including 80s Nite, Warrenton Wine Walk, and the wildly popular Zapp Hall Prom, which has been celebrated there for decades.

According to Zapp Hall owner Cheryl Lehane, the fire was discovered a little before 5 am on Wednesday morning by a local who reported it to the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

1 3 Denverado’s retail and party zone at Zapp Hall was leveled in the fire. 2 3 Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry’s Pearl Hall was also taken by the blaze. 3 3 An original red barn housing Two Bar West was destroyed in the fire.

Amid an outpouring of community support, the current plan is to rebuild the structures that were lost. Fundraising plans for each of the dealers who were affected by the fire are already underway. Follow @zapphall for updates on how to contribute. Fans of Denver Courtney (aka Denverado) and Coty Cole can still shop their Viva Denverado storefront at The 550 Market every weekend, year-round.

“We will rebuild in some fashion,” Zapp Hall owner Cheryl Lehane tells RoundTop.com. “We plan to be fully operational for the fall show even if that requires the use of some tents.”

1 3 Scene from the early morning fire at Zapp Hall. 2 3 Scene from the early morning fire at Zapp Hall. 3 3 Scene from the early morning fire at Zapp Hall.

Zapp Hall will be open October 12 – 26 for the Fall 2024 Round Top Antiques + Design Show.

“We would like to thank the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette County, and our wonderful neighbors for their heroic efforts in keeping the fire from consuming even more,” Lehane adds. “A very special thank you to Jonathan Ogden who was driving by, saw flames and reported the fire.”

To learn more about Zapp Hall, visit here.