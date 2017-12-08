Round Top Antiques Show Winter 2018

Advertisers Open During Winter Antiques Show

(Other venues will be open as well.) Bootlegger’s Antiques (open weekends year round in Burton) Original Round Top Antiques Fair @ Big Red Barn (Jan. 26 – 27) McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors (extended Winter Show hours/open weekends year round) Round Top Vintage Market (extended Winter Show hours/open weekends year round Leftovers Antiques and Susan Horne Antiques at Market Hill (Leftovers open year round in Brenham; Susan Horne open weekends at Rummel Square) Old Glory Style (open weekends year round) Townsend Provisions (extended Winter Show hours/open weekends all year) Henkel Square (multiple stores open Wed. – Sun. year round) Bybee Square (multiple stores open Thurs. –Sun. year round) Rummel Square (multiple stores open weekends year round) Junk Gypsy World Headquarters (special Winter Show tent sale/open Wed.-Sun. year round) The Compound (Jan. 25 – 28) Cole’s Antiques (Jan. 26 – 27) Ex-Cess I & II (tailgate shopping, weather permitting) Recycling the Past (extended Winter Show hours/ by chance or by app’t year round McCall Style in Carmine (extended Winter Show hours) along with other Carmine businesses.

In the past three years, the winter version of the Round Top Antiques Show has attracted a growing number of dealers and shoppers. Set for the last weekend of January, the 2018 Round Top Antiques Show offers shoppers antiques and vintage goods galore. Some venues open as early as Jan. 24 with the shopping hitting its peak Jan. 26 – 28.

“The Winter Show gives people the opportunity to get out and about after the holidays,” said Susan Franks, who hosted the first Winter Show at the Original Round Top Antiques Fair at the Big Red Barn about 12 years ago and anticipates having up to 150 dealers participate in 2018. “The pace is slower, so shoppers have a chance to savor the experience, ask questions and develop relationships with knowledgeable dealers who can help them now—and in the future.”

For the first time, The Compound will host a winter show. The lineup of dealers includes some of the venue’s regulars, such as Alisanne Wonderland and Old World Antieks, as well as those who are new to the Winter Show and some who are new to Round Top.

“At The Compound I try to host at least one major event a month, so the Winter Show was a natural fit, especially since some of our dealers wanted to participate,” Mark Massey, owner of The Compound, said. “With the size, scope and timing of the show, it’s a great way for people to experience the magic of a getaway in Round Top and get a taste of what the spring and fall antiques shows are like.”

Several year-round businesses have special hours set for the winter show. For example, the Junk Gypsy World Headquarters is also planning specials.

“We’re having a big tent sale on our front yard,” said Amie Sikes, co-owner of Junk Gypsy.

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; the store is open weekends year-round. The Round Top Vintage Market’s dealers will follow suit. Susan Horne Antiques, which also has a Rummel Square store, and Leftovers Antiques of Brenham will be open at Market Hill.

Round Top’s newest permanent addition is Old Glory Texas, which opened in late September.

“Old Glory is thrilled to call Texas our ‘home away from home,’” said Holly Kuhn, founder of Old Glory Style, which is based in Denver. “The people, the energy, the creative stimulation, the festive atmosphere and, of course, the shopping . . . there is just nothing like an antiques show in Round Top.”

In Round Top proper, businesses on Henkel Square, Bybee Square and Rummel Square will welcome Winter Show shoppers—and anyone looking for refreshments, meals and treasures ranging from fine arts and crafts to statement-making fashions, locally crafted jewelry and unique gifts.

Carmine, which calls itself the gateway to the antiques fair, has a number of year-round businesses that also join in the winter show fun. McCall Style, Unique Antiques and Carmine Trading Post will be open Thursday through Sunday. Don’t forget that the Y at Hwy. 458 and Hwy. 237 have a number of places open during the Winter Show.

In Warrenton, Cole’s Antiques is opening for the Winter Show for the first time; dealers at Ex-Cess I & II may tailgate, weather permitting. Between Warrenton and Ledbetter, on FM 1291, Recycling the Past will through open its barn doors to shoppers.

Lodging is available throughout the area.