Round Top Summer Pop Up
set for June 4-6, 2020 in Round Top, Carmine & Warrenton
As Texas opens up, so are several antiques and vintage venues and dealers June 4-6 for a weekend of shopping in the Round Top area. It’s a Round Top Summer Pop Up
These venues and dealers, open for the weekend only, join the 30-plus year-round area businesses that offer antiques and vintage on a full-time basis.
The Round Top Summer Pop Up list includes, from north to south:
- Mallory et Cie, Carmine
- County Line Antique Show, Carmine Y
- Charles Keyton
- Zena’s Garden Shed Coffee
- Grace’s Treasure Hunt, Carmine Y
- Grumpa’s, Carmine Y
- Gypsy Paradise, Carmine Y
- County Line North, Carmine Y
- House of Nostalgia, Carmine
- Chelsea’s Meadow, Carmine
- The Porch, Round Top
- Texas Rose Antique Show, Round Top
- Abbieland, Round Top
- Hector the Collector at Excess I, Warrenton
- Suzanne’s Antiques at Excess II, Warrenton
- Jardin du France at Excess II, Warrenton
- Sparks Antiques at Excess II, Warrenton
- Tree Park Field, Warrenton
- Good Ground Trading, Warrenton
Some of the venues will have multiple dealers, while others are single proprietors. Hours are generally 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shipping is available in the area. These venues and dealers are generally only open during the Spring, Fall and Winter antiques shows. While most venues are outdoors, enclosed venues may limit shoppers due to state recommendations for social distancing.
Check out the year-round shopping opportunities in Round Top and Carmine here.
Lodging is available throughout the area. Check the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce or the Lodging section of roundtop.com.
Some locations will have food vendors available. Restaurants in Carmine and Round Top are open and abiding by health recommendations for social distancing. Please refer to the Texas Department of Health web site for the most updated information.
For information about the thrice-annual shows coming up, check out this page.
Want to know more about the show? Bookmark the Q&As — featuring the most-often asked questions.
Editor’s note: This is a sponsored post by County Line North and others.
