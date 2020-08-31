Round Top Smoke House is open for business Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to sell out. Lee Ellis and his barbecue team are serving post-oak smoked meats from his new Mill Scale barbecue pit from the back of Henkel Hall in Henkel Square. The entrance is near the parking area at the back of the shopping area. A few picnic tables are available for eating on site.

Follow Lee’s Instagram page for ways to pre-order and know the day’s specials.