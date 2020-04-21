Round Top Legacy Ranch For Sale

With more than 110 verdant, oak-kissed acres, the Round Top Legacy Ranch is the complete package for someone looking to get away from it all.

Listed by Frank Hillbolt, co-owner of Round Top Real Estate, the Fayette County ranch offers natural solitude, with easy access to Round Top (four miles away) – or Brenham, Houston and Austin.

The rectangular-shaped ranch, with 1,500-plus feet of road frontage on FM 1457, is ideally suited for cow/calf grazing, an exotic game ranch, or another agricultural endeavor. (An agricultural valuation is in place; 2019 taxes were $97.) A recently built 13-acre lake, which filled almost immediately upon completion, is a focal point of the property. It offers ready watering capacity for livestock and wildlife – or to irrigate an orchard.

FM 1457 at Sunset – In 4K from Deans Imaging on Vimeo.

Round Top Legacy Ranch lies in a live oak-blessed part of Fayette County. The property is lushly covered with Bermuda and other native grasses, with a balanced mix of massive oaks and other native trees. This part of the county also has elevation changes offering long-distance views from various spots across Round Top Legacy Ranch to watch sunrises, sunsets and for star-gazing in near silence. Numerous building spots beckon – whether for a corporate retreat, a family compound, or simply a tiny cabin to enjoy all the area has to offer.

With a Round Top address, the ranch is located near the communities of Shelby, which features an historic community dance hall and Eckermann’s, where fresh meat and sausage are available, and Winedale, the site of the Winedale Historical Site and home to the summer program Shakespeare at Winedale. The nearby community of Round Top also is home to the twice-a-year Round Top Antiques Show and business centers featuring year-round retail, dining, drinking and entertainment options.

With newly updated gates to welcome you, Round Top Legacy Ranch also has a new water well and electricity on the property. County supplied water is available at the road. The ranch is fully fenced with perimeter hog-wire fencing, another extra benefit.

The ranch is offered at $2.45 million. Find more information here.