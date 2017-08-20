Round Top Family Library: Wine & Dine with Patsy Cline

On Saturday, September 9, cool country and western fun hearkening back to the boss 1950s is coming to the Round Top Rifle Association Hall courtesy of the Round Top Family Library’s Wrangler Gala.

“The gala committee wanted to something completely different from any fundraiser we’ve done before,” said Julie Wantland, Round Top Library President. “When our brains quit storming, the result was ‘Wine & Dine with Patsy Cline.’”

The local library, which provides a wide array of services ranging from English as a Second Language classes and ARTS programming for kids to yoga, is funded primarily from private sources.

“The library is the heart of the community—and 90 percent of its operating budget comes from private donations and fundraisers like this one,” Wantland said.

With that in mind, guests are invited to travel back to the era of the 1950s Grand Ole Opry when Nashville’s music stars glittered like a chandelier.

Gala Co-chair Harriet Ewing said, “Think marquee lights, sequins and glamour befitting Patsy Cline, arguably the Queen of Country Music. Her signature flower was white roses, so expect them to be on full display.”

Dinner featuring updated versions of 1950s classics, such as Pineapple-Glazed Ham, Mom’s Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, cornbread and more, will be served family style. Local favorite Susan Kuehler, of Bistro 108 and Celebrations fame, will be dishing up the deliciousness.

“Family-style food. Family-style fun,” Ewing said.

The evening also includes a live auction featuring items such as a celebrity dinner hosted by Tom Koch, news anchor of Houston’s Channel 13, and trips to Cabo San Lucas and Nashville. Big Bid Boards offer a fun and interactive alternative to a silent auction.

“Our not-so-silent auction will give patrons a chance to shout their bids out in hopes of taking top spot on our big board,” Ewing said.

The Almost Patsy Cline Band, which is on the Texas Commission of the Arts’ Touring Roster, calls Bandera home but travels Texas sharing not only 1950s era country and western music, but C&W history.

“While there will be plenty of opportunities for dancing, this is a full-fledged music experience,” Ewing said. “We guarantee it’ll be a great time for a great cause.”

by Round Top Register

Staff photos by TBD once JWP makes her selections