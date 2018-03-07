Round Top is Open for Business

The famous, twice-annual antiques shows bring first-time and repeat visitors to Round Top. Round Top’s unique businesses, including art galleries, restaurants, gift shops, antiques stores, vintage collections, repurposing meccas and boutiques, will bring you back year-round — year after year.

The population of Round Top hovers around 90 people for most of the year meaning visitors will have plenty of room to explore. The entire Roundtopolis beckons. Book a room at a local inn or B&B and declare Round Top as your home base for a relaxing, fun-filled getaway.

Round Top Businesses

Currently, shops in Henkel Square are open Wednesday through Sunday. Businesses at Bybee Square are open Thursday through Sunday. Rummel Square business hours are set by each shop, which includes Curate by Stash, Townsend Provisions, The Garden Co. Cafe’s Feed & Firewater, Lark, Espressions Coffee & Art and Bad Hombre’s.

When it comes to dining, be sure to call ahead if you’re not sure of your favorite place’s hours. On Mondays, Teague’s Tavern is open in Round Top, as well as the Round Top Mercantile, which offers made-to-order sandwiches and the Round Top Rifle Association hosts “burgers and brews” on most Monday evenings at the Rifle Hall.

Round Top Business Map

The Round Top Register has worked with its advertisers to develop a map of year-round businesses in the near Round Top area. This Round-Top-Business-Map--Spring-2018.pdf (1 download) should be a well-used resource for a visit to the Roundtopolis.