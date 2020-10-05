ROUND TOP ANTIQUES SHOW TO BEGIN OCT. 15, RUN THROUGH NOV. 1, 2020

ROUND TOP, Texas – After the spring cancellation of the famous Round Top Antiques Show, dealers and shoppers alike are eagerly planning to converge on the community of 90 people. In conjunction with local and state officials, the show – which includes about 65 separate venues – is prepared to welcome shoppers and comply with state health guidelines.

Shows, see logos in left column, have set 2021 dates as well: Spring 2021 is set for March 18-April 3; Fall 2021 is set for Oct. 14-Oct. 30. Some venues will also open for the Winter Show 2021 set for Jan. 21-24, 2021.

Show promoters remind shoppers to bring their masks and hand sanitizer – and practice social distancing where they can. With the majority of the shows held outdoors and in open-sided tents and barns, show organizers are focused on ensuring shoppers can have fun while adhering to state guidelines.

With roots going back to 1968, with a weekend show in one location, today’s event covers about 25 miles and encompasses venues in Burton, Carmine, Fayetteville, Round Top and Warrenton.

An estimated 3,000 dealers from across the country and around the world bring their finest finds to shoppers. Each venue sets its own open/close dates – check the schedule.

Venues who have set Fall 2021 dates should supply information to [email protected]