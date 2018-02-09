The Round Top Antiques Show Schedule Spring 2018 is set for mid-March through April 8. The twice-yearly event attracts an estimated 100,000 vendors and shoppers to event venues in Round Top, Warrenton, Carmine, Burton and Fayetteville, as well as neighboring communities.

Initiated in 1968 by Emma Lee Turney, the original show was held at a single location on a Friday and Saturday in April and October. As interest in the show grew — from shoppers and dealers alike — the show has expanded. Today’s events span parts of a three-week time frame and cover about 25 miles of Texas countryside, largely along Highway 237 in northern Fayette County. Each venue is managed individually and sets its own dates.

Some 65 venues feature a wide variety of treasures, from international and American antiques, to vintage, repurposed, reclaimed and recycled items. Junk, architectural remnants, clothing, jewelry, artisanal foods and even new items are available. Many venues or fields will have all categories represented in their dealer offerings, with an estimated 2,500 dealers setting up — some who set up in multiple venues.

To see the show, first-time shoppers especially should plan to devote several days. Overnight lodging can book quickly, so utilize the lodging guide as a reference. The surrounding communities have many options from cabins to B&Bs to guest houses to traditional hotels in La Grange, Giddings, Brenham, Columbus, Schulenburg and Sealy.

The majority of venues have food options — from trucks to pop-up cafes. Sit-down dining is available in all local communities, though some restaurants are reservation only and others offer streamlined menus to help facilitate the crowds. Pop-up chef-prepared dinners — by ticket only — are also available.

A full show schedule will be available in late February. Note that Easter Sunday falls on April 1. Some venues may have later starts on that day.

Round Top Antiques Show Schedule Spring 2018 Guide Advertiser Dates (from earliest opening date:)

Heritage Hall, Burton 3/15-4/8

Leftovers Antiques at Market Hill, Round Top 3/15-4/8

Townsend Provisions, Round Top 3/15-4/8

Recycling The Past, Warrenton 3/16-4/8

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, Round Top 3/17-4/8

Fayetteville On The Square, Fayetteville 3/17-3/26

Mccall Style, Carmine 3/21-4/8

Big Red Barn/Original Round Top Antiques Fair, Carmine 4/2-4/7

Ettiene Market, Round Top 3/19-3/31

Bader Ranch, Round Top 3/21-4/8

Bybee Square, Round Top 3/21-4/7

Old Glory Antiques, Round Top 3/22-4/7

Ginger’s Antiques At Tree Park, Warrenton 3/22-4/7

Bar W, Warrenton 3/22-4/8

Cowboy Corner, Round Top 3/23-4/7

Round Top Vintage Market, Round Top 3/23-4/8

The Marketplace Warrenton, Warrenton 3/23-4/7

The Compound, Round Top 3/24-4/7

Alisanne Wonderland At The Compound, Round Top 3/24-4/7

Old World Antieks At The Compound, Round Top 3/24-4/7

Round Top Square DYD, Round Top 3/24-4/7

Karma Living at Blue Hills, Carmine 3/24-4/7

Cole’s Antiques Show, Warrenton 3/24-4/7

Crown Jewels At The Campbell Building, Warrenton 3/24-4/7

Junk Hippy At Lone Star Gallery, Warrenton 3/24-25 & 3/30- 4/7

Arbor Antiques & International Design Show, Round Top 3/26-4/7

Antique Rovers Auction, Fayetteville 3/26

Ex-cess I & II, Warrenton 3/27-4/6

Henkel Square Market, Round Top 3/27-4/7 (closed Easter Sunday)

Marburger Farm Antique Show, Round Top 3/27-3/31

Junk Gypsy World Headquarters, Round Top 3/28-4/8

Granny Mccormick’s Yard, Warrenton 3/29-4/8

Junk Gypsy, Main Street Antiques/Cotton Pickins, and Karma Living at Zapp Hall, Warrenton 3/30-4/7

Whistle-stop Antiques, Giddings Daily

