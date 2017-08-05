This fall marks the 50th time that Round Top has welcomed an antiques show. The first one didn’t need a Round Top Antiques Show Schedule. It was held on a Friday and Saturday. In one location. With 22 dealers.

Today that event has evolved into a multi-week, multi-venue, multi-dealer extravaganza. And it needs a multi-page schedule.

To help navigate the show, we have created a guide (order here) that includes maps, advertiser info, a treasure hunter’s guide, and show dates and schedules. To supplement that, we have created a schedule listing every event we know about it. Get it here: Round Top Antiques Show Schedule for Fall 2017 Sponsored by Old Glory Style (11 downloads)

This schedule, sponsored by Old Glory Style, whose new Round Top store is coming soon, is a multi-page missive aimed at bringing a little organization to the popup dinners, music events, book signings, style shows, the Designer Dream Spree.

We also include events in surrounding towns that might be of interest from those staying overnight.

The schedule is available for download…and will be updated weekly until the show begins. If you’d rather receive a daily email of the following day’s events, openings, etc., consider signing up for that. Those emails will begin Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 6.

If you haven’t arranged for lodging yet, be sure to consult our Lodging Guide…we list every hotel, motel, B&B, guesthouse, RV park and glamper we could find in the eight counties surrounding Fayette County. We also dusted off our top tips for the antiques shows.

Check out more on our advertisers’ dates.