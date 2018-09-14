Round Top Antiques Show Food Options

At the Round Top Antiques Show, good taste is not limited to antiques and vintage treasures. If you get tired of shopping, there are plenty of food options during the Round Top-area antiques shows. Most venues have food vendors—some come back year after year. Others may change things up—or have vendors who are there for just a portion of the show’s dates.

Permanent restaurants. Our communities are small. Our local cafés and restaurants are scaled accordingly. The show crowd is huge. (See the potential challenge?)

In Round Top, Royers Café has special show hours and takes reservations for dinner only. Reservations are also suggested at Feed & Firewater. Other restaurants may be happy to reserve a table—especially if you have a large group. Be aware that some restaurants in Round Top proper including Manditos and Lulus will streamline their menus to ensure dining is as efficient as possible.

Try a show-only experience. Guest chefs pop in and special dining opportunities pop-up. Rancho Pillow is hosting the fall version of éits “Feasts in the Field” on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 (chefs TBA and tickets required). Bader Brasserie featuring Lance Fegen of Liberty Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner (dinner reservations highly suggested). Market Hill also has a café serving prix fixe meals throughout the show. High tea, served on a converted double-decker bus, is available at McLaren’s. Food trucks—too cool and too numerous to name—bring their exceptional food (and their own unique dining experience) to the show.



Good Eats Hall of Fame

If you hunger or thirst, we suggest going to our year-round advertisers first.



Round Top

Lulus–luscious Italian complimented by an extensive wine list in a rustically elegant atmosphere.

Manditos–fresh Tex-Mex with stellar margaritas, signature guacamole and chips.

Round Top Mercantile–made-to-order deli sandwiches piled high with goodness.

Royers Café–country comfort food with a kicked-up taste profile—and pie.

Royers Pie Haven–nationally famous pie with ice cream. (Show location at Junk Gypsy World Headquarters.)

Chappell Hill

Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli–an easy-on, easy-off stop on Highway 290 for plate meals, picnic fixings, fresh meats, delicious house-made bakery treats—and secret recipe pralines.

Fayetteville

The Wine Bar at the Grand Fayette–scrumptious small plates with an extensive wine list (and brunch on Sundays) housed in a historic hotel ala art gallery.



La Grange

Back Porch BBQ–a Texas Monthly honoree serving barbecue traditionally and with a twist as well as sides that tempt you to lick your plate. (Show location at Marburger Farm Antique Show).

Bistro 108–inventive salads, sandwiches and much more in an intimate bistro. Don’t miss the wine bar next door. (Show location at Henkel Hall in Round Top.)

