Round Top Antiques Show dates changed for fall. The Fall 2020 antiques show has been rescheduled to Oct. 15-Nov. 1. Show organizers, vendors and landowners have been in close communication with county and city officials; the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management will monitor the ever-evolving situation closely for any future actions to be taken.

The action is aimed at positioning the retail event for safety and success – and potentially reducing the likelihood it will be canceled.

Local officials, including the county judge, mayors and community leaders are aware of the amount of planning and effort it takes to organize each show. In light of the spring show being cancelled, the extra attention this fall is aimed at achieving a safe environment should the event take place. All will work closely with local, regional and state public health experts to evaluate the data and the capability of local healthcare providers.

With a long-standing history, each show venue is individually owned and operated – and sets its own open and close dates in the spring and fall. In a spirit of collaboration, venues have agreed to adopt enhanced health standards for their individual shows to include mandatory masks for shoppers and dealers when social distancing cannot be achieved; shopping set up to ease the ability to remain socially distant; capacity limits according to state standards at the time; and enhanced hand-sanitizing facilities.

“We believe, with the support of local venues and our year-round businesses, we can create a safe and health-focused shopping atmosphere,” says Barry Bone, Town of Round Top mayor. “We appreciate the keen attention our antiques show promoters are contributing to ensure their dealers and customers are aware of the expectations for safety and to enjoy the 52nd edition of this world-famous event. In addition, the average temperature drops about 8 degrees F from the first of October to the end.”

The show itself stretches 20-plus miles, largely along State Highway 237 in Fayette County. The majority of the retail venues are in open-air buildings and barns and temporary tents. Venues with enclosed areas will have enhanced procedures to provide for healthy shopping and dining.

Retail venues (those without year-round operations) participating include (at time of release:)

The Arbors

Bader Ranch

Bar W Field

Big Red Barn & The Continental Tent

The Boneyard at Round Top

Blue Hills

The Campbell Building

Carmine Dance Hall Show

The Compound

County Line North

Round Top Square DYD Fair

Excess I & II

Granny McCormick’s Yard

Lone Star Gallery

Marburger Farm Antique Show

The Marketplace Warrenton

The Venue

