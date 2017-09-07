We’ve rounded up Round Top Antique Show Food tips for Fall 2017 shoppers.
Things to think about:
Our communities are small. Our local cafes and restaurants are scaled accordingly. The show crowd is huge. (See the potential challenge?)
When you choose to dine at one of the local, sit-down restaurants, you’ll get memorable home-style food, but it may take a little longer to get served, especially during peak hours. Be aware that menus may be streamlined too, so you can get your food as quickly as possible.
Enjoy your dining companions, revisit our antiques show guide, and relax…
Round Top Antiques Show Food Tips
Tip No. 1: Plan to eat early or late—to avoid crowds.
Tip No. 2: Make reservations. Some restaurants only take reservations for evening meals (Royers, Feed & Firewater [strongly suggested] and Two Birds Cafe at Bader Ranch. Others may be happy to reserve a table—especially if you have a large group.)
Tip No. 3: Try a pop-up. These are growing in popularity—and popping up everywhere. The Compound, Rancho Pillow, Arbor Antiques and McLaren’s are showcasing top chefs for special evening meals. Tickets required. Market Hill also has a cafe serving prix fixe meals throughout the show.
Tip No. 4: There are always cancellations…so don’t be afraid to try to get into a restaurant at the last minute. If you have a reservation and are going to be late, call them. Please, please call them.
Tip No. 5: If you’re arriving to the Round Top/Warrenton/Fayetteville/Carmine/Burton area after 9 p.m., it may be hard to find ANYTHING to eat. Plan accordingly. Grocery stores in La Grange and Brenham generally stay open til 10 p.m.
Tip No. 6: Plan a picnic. You can pick up protein-rich goodies at Burton Sausage, Chappell Hill Sausage Co., Hruska’s or Eckermann’s…. Sausage, cheese, crackers and a bottle of wine in the field can help sustain you til your next real meal.
Tip No. 7: Drink lots of water. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
Here’s the rundown of what we know about Round Top Antiques Show Food options: (get a downloadable copy here Round-Top-Antiques-Show-Food-Tips-Fall-2017.pdf (0 downloads) )
Pop-Up Dinners
The Compound (Round Top)
- Sept. 26 Southern Nights Pop-Up Dinner featuring State Fare Kitchen & Bar [6:30pm], $90/person
- Sept. 27 Southern Nights Pop-Up Dinner featuring Armandos Under the Stars, With the Stars! [5:30pm], $95/person
- Sept. 28 Southern Nights Pop-Up Dinner featuring Armandos Margarita Fueled Taco Party [6:30pm], $45/person
McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors (Round Top)
- Sept. 21 Monica Pope’s Pop-Up Dinner 5:30, $55/person
- Sept. 25 Monica Pope’s Pop-Up Dinner 5:30, $55/person
Rancho Pillow (Warrenton)
- Sept. 25 Feasts in the Field Pop-Up Dinner 5pm $75/person
- Sept. 26 Feasts in the Field Pop-Up Dinner 5pm $75/person
The Arbors
- Sept. 28 Texas Boho Chic Champagne BBQ 6-8pm, $100/person
Round Top
Restaurants
Feed & Firewater *Reservations available (979) 249-2588
- Lunch: Wed-Sat [11am-3pm, Sun 10:30am-3pm]
- Dinner: Thurs-Sat [5-9pm, Fri-Sat 5-10pm, Sun 5-9pm]
Royers Café *Reservations for dinner or priority seating for lunch (979) 249-3611 See our Stirring the Pot feature
Dinner reservations are: [5 pm, 6:30 pm, 8 pm, and 9:30 pm]
Lunch: [11:30am-2:30pm]
- Sept. 21-23 Lunch & Dinner (reservation only)
- Sept. 24 Lunch
- Sept. 25 Dinner (no reservations)
- Sept. 26-30 Lunch & Dinner (reservation only)
- Oct. 1 Lunch
- Oct. 4-7 Lunch & Dinner (reservation only)
(Note: On Oct. 5, cafe will close at 8 p.m. for Junk Gypsy Prom.)
Royers Pie Haven at Henkel Square
- Sept. 20 & 24 [10am-6pm]
- Sept. 21-23 [8am-6pm]
- Sept. 25-Oct. 6 [7:30am-7pm]
- Oct. 7 [7:30am-5pm]
- Oct. 8 [10 am-4pm] whole pies (out front only)
Teague’s Tavern *Reservations available (979) 249-3077 See our Stirring the Pot feature
- Sept. 15-18 [11am-3pm, 5-9pm (open til 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays)]
- Sept. 20-Oct. 8 [11am-3pm, 5-9pm (open til 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays)]
Los Patrones (show-shortened menu)
- Sept. 15-Oct. 8 [11am-10pm]
Bistro Napoletana *Reservations accepted (979) 249-2021
- Sept. 15-Oct. 8 [11am-9pm, Sun 10am-9pm]
Round Top Rifle Hall
Mondays only: Burgers & Brews [5:30-8:30pm]
Stone Cellar
- Sept. 15-Oct. 7
- Sun.-Wed. [11am-10pm] & Thurs.-Sat. [11a.m-11pm]
Espressions
Sept. 15-Oct. 8 [open daily]
Breakfast buffet on Sundays
Watering Holes
Prost (Round Top)
Sept. 14-30 [3-9pm]
Saddlehorn Winery (Burton)
Daily [11am-6pm]
Rohan Meadery (La Grange)
Thurs.-Sun. [12-6pm]
Carmine
The Pie Shack
Sept. 15-Oct.8 9am-3pm (Closed on Tuesdays)
JW’s Steakhouse
- Sept. 18, 24, Oct. 1-2 4-9pm
- Sept. 19-21, 25-28, Oct. 3-5 11am-9pm
- Sept. 22-23, 29-30, Oct. 6-7 11am-10pm
4G Country Store
Open Daily 5am – 10pm
Venues
The Big Red Barn Kathy Boyd Desserts, Kabobs & Flavored Lemonade, Cook’s Crooked Pot, Honey’s Pizza, Amy’s Ice Cream
Round Top Vintage Market
Details to come
Farmhouse Round Top Café (at the Triangle)
Sept. 22-Oct. 8 [11am-6 pm]
Marburger Farm Antique Show Back Porch BBQ, Legal Tender, Simply D’Lish, Frederickburg, Mini Donut, Common Grounds, The Blue House, Your Mom’s , Texas Best Kettlecorn, The Stone Cellar
The Compound Simply D’lish, Picnic on the Green Mobile Café, Armandos Margaritas & More Shack
Henkel Hall
Bistro 108 See our Stirring the Pot feature
Sept. 22-30 [10am-4:30pm]
The Arbors Arbor Café, Trudy’s Food Truck
Bader Ranch The Café at Bader Ranch (breakfast, lunch and dinner)
*Dinner reservations recommended text (830) 426-6453
The Marketplace Warrenton Every-Bellies (The Potato Lady), Crazy Heifers, Captain John’s Kettle Korn, Chapas Cutting Board
Carmine Dance Hall Breakfast
Lone Star Gallery Twisted Skillet Truck [9am-6pm], Mimosa Truck [10am-6pm]
Punkie’s Place Thomas Catering (daily), Southern Snow (weekends)
Junk Gypsy World Headquarters
Sept. 20-Oct. 7 Royer’s Pie Haven & Two Sparrows [10am-6pm]
Zapp Hall Royers Café [11am-7pm], The Bubble Lounge & Beer Garden
Market Hill
Sept. 15-Oct. 7 Prix fixe lunch & dinner daily
Surrounding Areas
Restaurants
The Oaks Restaurant (Warrenton)
- Thurs. [4-9pm]
- Fri.-Sat. [11am-9:30pm]
- Sun. [11am-8pm]
Burton Roadhouse (Burton)
- Wed.-Thurs. kitchen [4-9pm], bar [4-10pm]
- Fri.-Sat. kitchen [4-10pm], bar [4-12am]
- Sunday brunch [11am-3pm]\
White Horse Tavern (Burton)
Sept. 25-30 [7am-7pm]
The Cactus (Burton)
- Wed. [6-10pm]
- Fri.-Sat. [6-10pm]
- Sun. [11am-1:30pm]
Brazos Belle Restaurant (Burton)
*Reservations for parties of 8 or more (979) 289-2677
- Sept. 15-16, 22-23, 27-30, Oct. 6-7 [5:30-8:30pm]
- Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8 [11:30am-1:30pm]
Burton Short Stop (Burton)
- Sun. [4-8pm]
- Mon.-Thurs. [6:30am-9pm]
- Fri.-Sat. [6:30am-10pm]
Truth BBQ (Brenham) See our Stirring the Pot feature on Truth BBQ
- Fri.-Sun. [11am-sold out]
Volare Italian Restaurant (Brenham) See our Stirring the Pot feature
- Tues.-Sat. [11am-2pm, 5-9pm]
Bistro 108 (La Grange) *Reservations (979) 968-9108
- Lunch 9/18-9/23, 9/26-9/30 [11am-2pm]
- Dinner 9/20-9/23, 9/25-9/30 [5-9pm]
- Brunch 9/24, 10/1 [10am-2pm]
Vin 114 (La Grange)
- Sept. 20-23 [4-10pm]
- Sept. 25-30 [4-10pm]
Back Porch BBQ (La Grange) See our Stirring the Pot feature
- Wed. [11am-2pm]
- Thurs.-Sat. [11am-8pm]
- Sun. [11am-5pm]
The Garden Co Marketplace & Cafe (Schulenburg)
- Lunch Mon.-Sat. [11am-3pm]
- Dinner Thurs.-Sat [5-9pm]
Tin Lizzie’s (New Ulm)
- Sept. 15-Oct. 8
- Tues.-Thurs. [11am-7pm]
- Fri.-Sat. [11am-8pm with off-menu dinner specials]
Orsak’s Cafe (Fayetteville)
- Sun.-Thurs. [8am-9:30pm]
- Fri.-Sat. [8am-10pm]
Joe’s Place (Fayetteville)
- Sept. 11-Oct. 8
- Mon.-Fri. kitchen [11am-9pm], bar [3pm-close]
- Sat.-Sun. kitchen [9am-9pm], bar [3pm-close]
Courtyard Wine Bar (Columbus)
- Thurs. [4-8pm], Fri.-Sat. [4-10pm]