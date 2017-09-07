We’ve rounded up Round Top Antique Show Food tips for Fall 2017 shoppers.

Things to think about:

Our communities are small. Our local cafes and restaurants are scaled accordingly. The show crowd is huge. (See the potential challenge?)

When you choose to dine at one of the local, sit-down restaurants, you’ll get memorable home-style food, but it may take a little longer to get served, especially during peak hours. Be aware that menus may be streamlined too, so you can get your food as quickly as possible.

Enjoy your dining companions, revisit our antiques show guide, and relax…

Round Top Antiques Show Food Tips

Tip No. 1: Plan to eat early or late—to avoid crowds.

Tip No. 2: Make reservations. Some restaurants only take reservations for evening meals (Royers, Feed & Firewater [strongly suggested] and Two Birds Cafe at Bader Ranch. Others may be happy to reserve a table—especially if you have a large group.)

Tip No. 3: Try a pop-up. These are growing in popularity—and popping up everywhere. The Compound, Rancho Pillow, Arbor Antiques and McLaren’s are showcasing top chefs for special evening meals. Tickets required. Market Hill also has a cafe serving prix fixe meals throughout the show.

Tip No. 4: There are always cancellations…so don’t be afraid to try to get into a restaurant at the last minute. If you have a reservation and are going to be late, call them. Please, please call them.

Tip No. 5: If you’re arriving to the Round Top/Warrenton/Fayetteville/Carmine/Burton area after 9 p.m., it may be hard to find ANYTHING to eat. Plan accordingly. Grocery stores in La Grange and Brenham generally stay open til 10 p.m.

Tip No. 6: Plan a picnic. You can pick up protein-rich goodies at Burton Sausage, Chappell Hill Sausage Co., Hruska’s or Eckermann’s…. Sausage, cheese, crackers and a bottle of wine in the field can help sustain you til your next real meal.

Tip No. 7: Drink lots of water. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.

Here’s the rundown of what we know about Round Top Antiques Show Food options: (get a downloadable copy here Round-Top-Antiques-Show-Food-Tips-Fall-2017.pdf (0 downloads) )

Pop-Up Dinners

The Compound (Round Top)

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors (Round Top)

Rancho Pillow (Warrenton)

Sept. 25 Feasts in the Field Pop-Up Dinner 5pm $75/person

Feasts in the Field Pop-Up Dinner 5pm $75/person Sept. 26 Feasts in the Field Pop-Up Dinner 5pm $75/person

The Arbors

Sept. 28 Texas Boho Chic Champagne BBQ 6-8pm, $100/person

Round Top

Restaurants

Feed & Firewater *Reservations available (979) 249-2588

Lunch: Wed-Sat [11am-3pm, Sun 10:30am-3pm]

Dinner: Thurs-Sat [5-9pm, Fri-Sat 5-10pm, Sun 5-9pm]

Royers Café *Reservations for dinner or priority seating for lunch (979) 249-3611 See our Stirring the Pot feature

Dinner reservations are: [5 pm, 6:30 pm, 8 pm, and 9:30 pm]

Lunch: [11:30am-2:30pm]

Sept. 21-23 Lunch & Dinner (reservation only)

Sept. 24 Lunch

Sept. 25 Dinner (no reservations)

Sept. 26-30 Lunch & Dinner (reservation only)

Oct. 1 Lunch

Oct. 4-7 Lunch & Dinner (reservation only)

(Note: On Oct. 5, cafe will close at 8 p.m. for Junk Gypsy Prom.)

Royers Pie Haven at Henkel Square

Sept. 20 & 24 [10am-6pm]

Sept. 21-23 [8am-6pm]

Sept. 25-Oct. 6 [7:30am-7pm]

Oct. 7 [7:30am-5pm]

Oct. 8 [10 am-4pm] whole pies (out front only)

Teague’s Tavern *Reservations available (979) 249-3077 See our Stirring the Pot feature

Sept. 15-18 [11am-3pm, 5-9pm (open til 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays)]

Sept. 20-Oct. 8 [11am-3pm, 5-9pm (open til 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays)]

Los Patrones (show-shortened menu)

Sept. 15-Oct. 8 [11am-10pm]

Bistro Napoletana *Reservations accepted (979) 249-2021

Sept. 15-Oct. 8 [11am-9pm, Sun 10am-9pm]

Round Top Rifle Hall

Mondays only: Burgers & Brews [5:30-8:30pm]

Stone Cellar

Sept. 15-Oct. 7

Sun.-Wed. [11am-10pm] & Thurs.-Sat. [11a.m-11pm]

Espressions

Sept. 15-Oct. 8 [open daily]

Breakfast buffet on Sundays

Watering Holes

Prost (Round Top)

Sept. 14-30 [3-9pm]

Saddlehorn Winery (Burton)

Daily [11am-6pm]

Rohan Meadery (La Grange)

Thurs.-Sun. [12-6pm]

Carmine

The Pie Shack

Sept. 15-Oct.8 9am-3pm (Closed on Tuesdays)

JW’s Steakhouse

Sept. 18, 24, Oct. 1-2 4-9pm

Sept. 19-21, 25-28, Oct. 3-5 11am-9pm

Sept. 22-23, 29-30, Oct. 6-7 11am-10pm

4G Country Store

Open Daily 5am – 10pm

Venues

The Big Red Barn Kathy Boyd Desserts, Kabobs & Flavored Lemonade, Cook’s Crooked Pot, Honey’s Pizza, Amy’s Ice Cream

Round Top Vintage Market

Details to come

Farmhouse Round Top Café (at the Triangle)

Sept. 22-Oct. 8 [11am-6 pm]

Marburger Farm Antique Show Back Porch BBQ, Legal Tender, Simply D’Lish, Frederickburg, Mini Donut, Common Grounds, The Blue House, Your Mom’s , Texas Best Kettlecorn, The Stone Cellar

The Compound Simply D’lish, Picnic on the Green Mobile Café, Armandos Margaritas & More Shack

Henkel Hall

Bistro 108 See our Stirring the Pot feature

Sept. 22-30 [10am-4:30pm]

The Arbors Arbor Café, Trudy’s Food Truck

Bader Ranch The Café at Bader Ranch (breakfast, lunch and dinner)

*Dinner reservations recommended text (830) 426-6453

The Marketplace Warrenton Every-Bellies (The Potato Lady), Crazy Heifers, Captain John’s Kettle Korn, Chapas Cutting Board

Carmine Dance Hall Breakfast

Lone Star Gallery Twisted Skillet Truck [9am-6pm], Mimosa Truck [10am-6pm]

Punkie’s Place Thomas Catering (daily), Southern Snow (weekends)

Junk Gypsy World Headquarters

Sept. 20-Oct. 7 Royer’s Pie Haven & Two Sparrows [10am-6pm]

Zapp Hall Royers Café [11am-7pm], The Bubble Lounge & Beer Garden

Market Hill

Sept. 15-Oct. 7 Prix fixe lunch & dinner daily

Surrounding Areas

Restaurants

The Oaks Restaurant (Warrenton)

Thurs. [4-9pm]

Fri.-Sat. [11am-9:30pm]

Sun. [11am-8pm]

Burton Roadhouse (Burton)

Wed.-Thurs. kitchen [4-9pm], bar [4-10pm]

Fri.-Sat. kitchen [4-10pm], bar [4-12am]

Sunday brunch [11am-3pm]\

White Horse Tavern (Burton)

Sept. 25-30 [7am-7pm]

The Cactus (Burton)

Wed. [6-10pm]

Fri.-Sat. [6-10pm]

Sun. [11am-1:30pm]

Brazos Belle Restaurant (Burton)

*Reservations for parties of 8 or more (979) 289-2677

Sept. 15-16, 22-23, 27-30, Oct. 6-7 [5:30-8:30pm]

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8 [11:30am-1:30pm]

Burton Short Stop (Burton)

Sun. [4-8pm]

Mon.-Thurs. [6:30am-9pm]

Fri.-Sat. [6:30am-10pm]

Truth BBQ (Brenham) See our Stirring the Pot feature on Truth BBQ

Fri.-Sun. [11am-sold out]

Volare Italian Restaurant (Brenham) See our Stirring the Pot feature

Tues.-Sat. [11am-2pm, 5-9pm]

Bistro 108 (La Grange) *Reservations (979) 968-9108

Lunch 9/18-9/23, 9/26-9/30 [11am-2pm]

Dinner 9/20-9/23, 9/25-9/30 [5-9pm]

Brunch 9/24, 10/1 [10am-2pm]

Vin 114 (La Grange)

Sept. 20-23 [4-10pm]

Sept. 25-30 [4-10pm]

Back Porch BBQ (La Grange) See our Stirring the Pot feature

Wed. [11am-2pm]

Thurs.-Sat. [11am-8pm]

Sun. [11am-5pm]

The Garden Co Marketplace & Cafe (Schulenburg)

Lunch Mon.-Sat. [11am-3pm]

Dinner Thurs.-Sat [5-9pm]

Tin Lizzie’s (New Ulm)

Sept. 15-Oct. 8

Tues.-Thurs. [11am-7pm]

Fri.-Sat. [11am-8pm with off-menu dinner specials]

Orsak’s Cafe (Fayetteville)

Sun.-Thurs. [8am-9:30pm]

Fri.-Sat. [8am-10pm]

Joe’s Place (Fayetteville)

Sept. 11-Oct. 8

Mon.-Fri. kitchen [11am-9pm], bar [3pm-close]

Sat.-Sun. kitchen [9am-9pm], bar [3pm-close]

Courtyard Wine Bar (Columbus)