Fayette County in Central Texas has deep German roots. The Rotary Club of La Grange Oktoberfest pays homage to that history. Set for Oct. 7 on the historic Fayette County Square, this edition features 100 varieties of craft beer, authentic German cuisine and live music.

Editor’s note: Rotary Club of La Grange sponsored this article.

The ticket includes samples of 12 beers, along with a commemorative beer mug. Only 600 tickets are available for the 2017 event.

The event is aimed at the whole family. Children’s activities, sponsored by Camp Lone Star, will entertain youngsters.

In its third year, no fall fest would be complete without music. Under the event tents, enjoy live music from Los Kolaches and the Praha Brothers.

The event, while fun, has a greater purpose. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million people who work to facilitate positive, lasting change in their communities. The 35,000-plus clubs share a responsibility to promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene; save mothers and children; support education; and grow local economies.

Locally, Rotary Club of La Grange supports programs that annually provide more than $10,000 in local scholarships graduating high school seniors as well as raising more than $8,000 annually for Early Act First Knight programs in La Grange and Round Top/Carmine school districts. The Early Act First Knight program is a character education program for elementary and middle schools aimed at teaching and motivating students to become more civil, service-oriented people during their most formative years.

What to expect at the Rotary Club of La Grange Oktoberfest?

Sausage and pork schnitzel are complemented by the diverse array of craft beers. Attendees dress in their Fraulein and lederhosen attire — to continue the German spirit of this family-friendly event.

Organizers advise pre-planning: don’t wait til the day of to purchase tickets. And if you want schnitzel, get it early…once it’s gone, it’s gone til next year. Unless you have a German Oma.

A commemorative t-shirt will be available for sale. Lodging options are available throughout the area; the Round Top Antiques Show finishes up this same weekend, so plan early for overnight stays.