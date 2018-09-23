reworks Home Creates Contemporary Classic Décor

At reworks Home, artists Chotsie Gregson and Willem Sypesteyn meld classic style with contemporary flair as they handcraft lighting and furniture that not only makes a statement but stands the test of time.

“As we design and craft, we hold onto what is classic and freshen it with elements that are contemporary, but will never go out of style,” said Gregson, who began training as a painter when she was nine.

The intersection of classic and contemporary is a direct reflection of the influences in their lives. Born and reared in New Orleans into established multi-generational families, their daily lives were influenced by historic architecture, fine antiques and deep-rooted tradition. In 2006, they moved to Austin, a rapidly growing city that changes daily.

“We keep it fresh to not only be on trend, but to set trends,” Gregson said. “Our artistic backgrounds help us see the each piece’s potential and allow the materials to express themselves in ways that are unique, but always tied to classical balance and form.”

In 2010, the couple launched reworks Home in the driveway of their Austin home when the housing crash took its toll on Sypesteyn’s construction business. As they outfitted his high-end spec homes with custom lighting they designed, they discovered a strong demand for unique décor.

“Our homes should surround us with objects we love and express who we are,” Gregson said. “None of us are exactly the same, so we try to reflect uniqueness in our pieces. Our environments, especially our beloved homes, should intrigue us every day and never become mundane.”

Their design studio is a place of prolific production. Gregson, Sypesteyn and their team of artisans handcraft every item offered by reworks Home. They focus on furniture such as end tables, drink tables, consoles, mirrors and benches as well as lighting such as chandeliers, sconces, table lamps and floor lamps. reworks Home features one-of-a-kind pieces as well as a line of “reproducibles,” which are also handmade but in larger quantities. The studio also takes commissions.

During the Round Top Antiques Show, customers can see the complete scope of their work at the reworks Home space in The Stables at The Compound from Sept. 20 – Oct. 6.

“You can see it all from soup to nuts, so to speak,” Gregson said. “We sell as we go, so our inventory changes constantly and we never know exactly what we are going to bring until we load the trucks. It makes each show unexpected.”

Over the years, their ability to craft the fresh, unexpected has drawn legions of fans including top-name designers, collectors and retailers as well as customers who just want a beautiful signature piece of livable art.

“In our studio, every day is a discovery process as the materials reveal themselves to us, so we can, in turn, reveal their beauty to the world,” Gregson said.

Roundtop.com is proud to partner with reworks Home on this sponsored post.