Pop a Top Bottle Shop Round Top

Shoppers who enjoy fine wine, craft beer and superlative spirits will flip their lids for Pop A Top Bottle Shop Too located on Henkel Square in Round Top.

“People come to Round Top for one-of-a-kind finds and experiences,” said Tiffany Reid, who along with her husband Britt also owns the original Pop A Top Bottle Shop in La Grange. “We curated our inventory here to reflect that passion for memorable quality without ignoring tried-and-true mainstream favorites.”

Once people step inside the charmingly restored building which sits on the southeast corner of Henkel Square just off of Mill Street en route to the Post Office, it’s obvious Pop A Top Too isn’t a typical package store.

“We want our customers to feel very welcome, whether that means settling into the big leather chairs to select their favorite Scotch or allocated whiskey in the Scotch and Whiskey Room or choosing a bottle of wine or some icy cold craft beer to share with their friends under the big oak trees outside,” said Reid, noting the store carries such as wine glasses and openers in case customers decide to hold an impromptu gathering to celebrate a good day of adventuring.

While the selection is diverse, the staff is on hand to help customers find exactly what they’re looking for.

“Our knowledge sets us apart,” Reid said. “We know the stories behind the products—the how, the who, the why—and we can describe what’s inside the bottle, so customers know what to expect.”

If the shop doesn’t have what the wine, beer or spirit a customer is looking for, Reid and her team are happy to special order it.

“As long it’s available, we can get it here generally within a couple of days,” said Reid.

The team receives daily deliveries at their La Grange location, which has been operating for more than 50 years.

“The original location is a storied part of Fayette County,” said Reid, who bought the original business in September 2018 and expanded to Round Top in February 2019. “It’s fun to talk with our current generation of customers who tell us about shopping at our store with their parents and grandparents.”

The Pop A Team team is able to shuttle inventory, which was chosen to best serve customers in each town, between the two locations if necessary. In addition to giving shoppers a wide range of choices having two retail outlets makes it convenient, especially during the famed Round Top Antiques Show.

“During the spring show, we noticed that our Round Top store was full of people who were shopping Round Top and Carmine, while the La Grange store was busy with people who had spent their days exploring the fields at Warrenton,” Reid said. “Regardless of where you treasure hunt, there’s a Pop A Top nearby.”

The details

Pop A Top Too Bottle Shop

341 E. Mill St.

Round Top, Texas 78954

979-249-5055

FB: Pop A Top Bottle Shop Too

*Watch FB for upcoming events such as tastings.



Year-round Hours: Wed. – Thurs. noon – 9 p.m.; Fri. – Sat.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Round Top Antiques Show Hours:

Sept. 21 – Oct. 5, 2019: Mon. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pop A Top Bottle Shop

150 N. Vail St.

La Grange, Texas 78945

979-966-8149

Hours: Mon. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.