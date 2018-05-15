Once-in-a-Lifetime Antiques Auction at Seward Plantation

For the first time since 1855 contents of the Seward Plantation will be available to the public in an auction dubbed “The Sale of Three Centuries” on June 2, 2018 at the plantation in Independence, Texas.

“Samuel Seward arrived with Stephen F. Austin. His son John started the house in 1850, completed it in 1855 and it was in the family until June 2017,” said Charlie Ham, co-owner of Antique Rovers, an antiques auction company based in Montalba, Texas. “It is incredibly rare to see an intact material history of a family that spans six generations, especially one in Texas that pre-dates the Civil War.”

Each succeeding generation of Sewards added to the family’s collection of goods inadvertently creating a time capsule and a treasure trove of virgin antiques. George and Cynthia Wiley, who purchased the plantation in June 2017, are conserving its history and keeping a significant collection, but are selling the surplus items to fund restoration of the house, outbuildings and grounds.

The auction’s offerings will include: Texas-made furniture, pre-Civil War imported furniture, primitive furniture and smalls, architectural, lumber and beams, horse-drawn farm implements, Oriental rugs, paintings, period kitchen items, lighting, tools and more.

“At Antique Rovers, we pride ourselves on our research and knowledge,” said Jeremy Teel, co-owner of Antique Rovers. “American primitives are our forte, and early Texas primitives, which are particularly rare, are our favorites. We’ve seen things on this property that we’ve never seen before. This auction will be a one-of-a-kind experience and opportunity.”

Texans, whether they’re dealers, collectors or just proud residents, should attend to experience Texas before the Civil War in the county where Texas was born—and to have an opportunity to own a piece of history with unquestioned provenance.

“An auction like this will not likely occur again in this century or the next,” Ham said. “People almost never get the right to buy a whole quantity of pre-Civil War, Texas-made goods because it simply doesn’t come on the market. This truly is an opportunity of a lifetime for anyone who loves Texas—and wants to own a piece of her history.”

To read more about the Seward Plantation’s history, click here. To learn more about the Georges’ restoration plans, click here. And for more insight into the auction, click here.

_______________________________________________________________________________________Seward Plantation Antiques Auction

Saturday, June 2, 2018

10005 FM 390

Brenham, TX 77833

(.7 miles east of Independence on the plantation grounds)

10 a.m. – until the final gavel

Preview

Friday, June 1

8 a.m.— 5 p.m.

All items will sell. No reserves. No pre-sales. Dealers and the public welcome.

Auction day will start with a seated auction for significant furniture and smalls. Once the seated auction concludes, the remaining items, which will be grouped “like to like,” will be sold as a walking auction.

Refreshments will be available.

All auction proceeds will be used to restore and preserve the plantation.

For more information and an on-line preview see antiquerovers.com. Or call Jeremy Teel at 903-724-4079 or Charlie Ham at 903-724-0768.

Hosted by Antique Rovers (LC # 16706). 10% BP.