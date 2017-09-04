New visitors to Round Top will soon see there’s a new landmark at McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors. A downed plane, embedded in a berm, and the iconic British phone booths are now joined by an original London Bus located just outside the store owned by Sean McLaren. Offering unique treasures in Round Top since 2013, McLaren has 30 years in business and a rich family history in the antique business from across the sea in England.

Something for Everyone

With their love for Round Top and its southern hospitality, McLaren’s looks forward to the Fall 2017 show. “It is the largest antiques show in the world, and the place is just getting bigger and bigger – a great place to visit and spend a few days,” Sean McLaren said.

Guests to McLaren’s can expect five containers worth of new furniture and accessories from around the world this fall. The store offers something for everyone and for all areas of the home along with wonderful gifts for the holiday season. The store will also feature beautiful vignettes with their new collection of merchandise including lighting. And to make the shopping experience even more fun, the double-decker London bus will be available for guests to travel from the store to up Warrenton or other shows.

Introducing the New Landmark at McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors

The McLaren’s London Bus Cafe will be making its big debut this fall, located within the original London Bus outside the store. The Café will be hosted by renowned chef, Monica Pope, serving healthy and delicious offerings throughout each day.

The air-conditioned bus will offer lunch, afternoon tea, and pop-up dinners. Guests can relax and enjoy a lunch menu of quiche and salad, ploughmans, chicken salad wrap, and avocado toast and almond sambal, served every day from 12-3pm. Afternoon tea will be available from Sept. 21 to 24 and from 26 to Oct. 1 from 3:30-5:30pm, where guests can enjoy cucumber sandwiches and scones, lemon curd and creams, and sparkling wine. The pop-up dinners are set for Sept. 21 and 25 at 5:30 pm. Tickets and details available in links.

More about Chef Monica Pope

Known as the “Alice Waters of the Third Coast,” the Café’s German-born chef, Monica Pope, has made her mark within the culinary world of Houston since opening her first restaurant in 1992. Pope earned her Chef’s title from Prue Leith School of Food and Wine in London and has received national recognition with an appearance on the 2010 second season of Top Chef Masters on Bravo and praise from Travel & Leisure Magazine. With a passion for connecting local farmers and consumers, visitors to McLaren’s must stop by the café to taste Pope’s superb menu selections.

Stop by McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors to find all you will need with a great atmosphere and refreshments. For more information call 917-900-5036 or email mclarensinteriors@hotmail.com.

Miss earlier stories on McLaren’s, check them out here.

Check out the Fall 2017 Round Top Antiques Show Schedule and order your own guide, with McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors advertisement.