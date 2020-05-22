There are a few new business things happening in the Round Top area. Here’s a rundown of what is new in Round Top in 2020:

Bybee Square will soon become Hotel Lulu, a boutique hotel with 13 rooms that will go in renovated, former retail and office spaces on that block. Armando and Cinda (aka Lulu, thus the name) Palacios are acquiring the property and will start renovations in June – with a goal of being open by Fall 2020. Lulu’s will become dinner only while construction is going on. Then, lunch and weekend brunch will return – and the bar will expand into the space previously occupied by Sandy Reed & Co.

Progress is being made on the Round Top Brewing Co.’s building on what is now being called Minden Square. Paul and Brooke Michie will have an onsite brewery with seating inside, on the wrap-around porch, and on the front lawn is set to open this fall. Brooke also has a new salon, Lyric, in Rummel Square. Mark Massey plans the addition of two more buildings on the Minden square – with tentative plans for a sweet shop, boutique and commercial office space.

Other changes in Rummel Square is the addition of the The Haus, an antiques and gift boutique, and Southern Beasts and The Dirty Bohemian on the corner near Round Top Coffee Shop, formerly known as Espressions.

The building formerly housing Old Glory in Block 17 has been acquired by Suzanne Maida, who also owns the Round Top Inn and Winn Mill Barn. Plans for that building include retail and refreshments and will be open during the June pop-ups.

North of the blinking red light, a rehab of the Merry Christmas Store, as it has fondly been known for decades, is being spiffed up. Kevin and Brandi Harper plan multiple retail options as well as a bar and restaurant.

The end is in sight for construction at the Round Top Village, which currently features Richard Schmidt Jewelry and Second Market. Courtney Barton’s new Round Top presence will grace one of the new buildings, while Box Road will occupy another. A couple of other spaces are yet to be filled.

Don’t forget these dates:

July 3 – The Compound’s Annual Fireworks

July 4 – Round Top’s 4th of July Parade

Aug. 1 – Round Top’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

Sept. 17-Oct. 4 – Fall Round Top Antiques Show

Jan. 23-26, 2021 – Winter Round Top Antiques Show

March 18-April 4 – Spring Round Top Antiques Show

Sept. 16-Oct. 3, 2021 – Fall Round Top Antiques Show