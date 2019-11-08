Museums and Historical Sites of the Roundtopolis™
The Roundtopolis™ is a made up word defining an area whose boundaries are generally the counties contiguous to Fayette, including Lee, Colorado, Austin, Washington, Bastrop and Lavaca.
Rich in history and with a strong sense of tradition and heritage, these counties are home to a number of Museums and Historical Sites of the Roundtopolis™ listed below in alphabetical order.
Editor’s note: hours of operation were provided either by the museum, the local chamber of commerce or from the web. Please call ahead for accuracy. All likely will arrange group or special tours.
Alley Log Cabin
1230 Bowie St.
Columbus
Founded: 1976 (built in 1836)
Open: by appointment
(979) 732-8385
Antique Tool Museum
1230 Bowie St.
Columbus
Founded: 1996
Open: by appointment
(979) 732-8385
Austin County Jail Museum
36 So. Bell St.
Bellville
Built 1896
Contact: 979-877-5642
Open: Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment for groups. Donations accepted.
Bastrop County Historical Museum
904 W. Main St.
Bastrop
Open: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.
https://www.bastropcountyhistoricalsociety.com/
512-303-0057
Burton Railroad Depot & Museum
507 N. Main St.
Burton
Founded in 1990 after depot restoration.
Open: First Saturday of the month; by appointment and during special events.
979-803-0393
www.burtonheritagesociety.org
Carmine Chamber of Commerce Museum and Visitors Center
248 Sylvan St.
Carmine
Founded in 2011; Old Depot was built in the late 1800s.
Open: 2nd and 4th Fridays and Saturdays monthly. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
979-278-4200
www.carminetx.com
Central Texas Rail History Center
104 So. Main St.
Flatonia
Open: Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.;
713.471.8068
Chappell Hill Historical Society Museum
9220 Poplar St.
Chappell Hill
Founded: 1966
Hours : Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. –4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.
https://chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com/
979-836-6033
Depot Museum and M-K-T Depot
260 No. Washington St.
La Grange
Founded: 2006
Open: Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (closed on holidays)
Dilue Rose Harris House
602 Washington St.
Columbus
Founded: 1988
Open: by appointment
www.columbushpt.org
(979) 732-8385
Dime Box Heritage Museum
CR 141, downtown Dime Box
Founded in 1998
Open: Friday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
979-884-0182
- A. Arnim Archives and Museum of Flatonia, Texas
101 E. No. Main St.
Flatonia
Established 1988
Open: Thursday & Friday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 1 – 3 p.m.
361-865-3455
www. arnimmuseum.org
Eagle Lake Depot Museum
322 East Main St.
Eagle Lake
Founded: 2011
Open: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. or by appointment.
No phone number
Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum
306 Ave I
Shiner
Open: Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
361-594-3774
www.woltersmuseum.org
Ernst Memorial Park
Schroeder Road, 2 blocks west of Ernst Parkway/FM 109
Industry
Open: year round
Structures in the Park: Republic of Texas Post Office
Markers: First Permanent German Settlement in Texas; Friedrich Ernst, Industry town founder; and John Griedrch Ernst, Jr., Son of the town founder
Fayette Public Library / Fayette Heritage Museum & Archives
855 So. Jefferson St.
La Grange
Founded: archives started in 1976, building constructed in 1978
Open: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5p.m.
http://www.cityoflg.com/departments/library.php
979-968-6418
Gin Museum
725 Main St.
Industry
Open: By appointment
(979) 357-2772
Heritage Park
Main St & Silliman St.
Sealy
Open: By appointment
(832) 492-4244
Structures in the park: Old Old Sealy Jail; Hackbarth House (ca. 1880s); Railroad Work Car
Historic Casino Hall
254 No. Jefferson St.
La Grange
Founded: built in 1881, renovated in 2014.
Open: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.
http://visitlagrangetx.com/historic-casino-hall/
979-968-3017
Historic Faison Home
822 So. Jefferson St.
La Grange
Founded: built in 1887, opened to the public in 1970s
Open: Saturday noon – 4 p.m.
https://faisonhouse.org/
Industry Methodist Church
1914 Main St.
Industry
Open: By appointment
(979) 357-2368
Knolle Doctor’s Office Museum
9021 Hwy 109 N.
Industry
Open: By appointment
(979) 357-2772
Lavaca Historical Museum
1205 No. Texana
Hallettsville
Founded in 1990
Open: By appointment.
361-798-4113
www.lavacahistoricalmuseum.org
Lee County Museum
183 E. Hempstead
Giddings
Founded in 1987
Open: Monday thru Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
979-542-3455
Lexington Log Cabins
524 Fourth St.
Lexington
Founded about 1976
Open: By appointment only.
979-773-8400
Lindemann Store Museum
2227 Main St.,
Industry
Tours by appointment
(979) 357-2772
Monument Hill & Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites
414 State Loop 92
La Grange
Founded: park opened in 1983; Kreische house dates to the late 1890s
Open: daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/monument-hill-kreische-brewery
979-968-5658
Round Top Area Historical Society
397 E. Mill St.
Round Top
Open: 2nd Saturday monthly noon – 3 p.m.
https://roundtopareahistoricalsociety.weebly.com/
979-249-5058
San Felipe De Austin State Historic Site
FM 1458
San Felipe
Open: daily
(979) 885-2181
San Felipe De Austin State Historic Site Museum
220 Second St.
San Felipe
Open: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m,
(979) 885-2181
San Felipe Methodist Church
201 Vicaro Guerero
San Felipe
Open: By appointment
(979) 885-2181
Santa Claus Museum
602 Washington St.
Columbus
Open: by appointment
(979) 732-8385
Schulenburg Historical Museum
631 No. Main St.
Schulenburg
Open: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment
www.schulenburghistoricalmuseum.com
979-743-2403
Texas Basketball Museum
107 Augsburg Lane
Carmine
Founded: 2009
Open: By appointment
http://texasbasketballmuseum.com/
713-898-7667
Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center
250 West Fairgrounds Road
La Grange
Founded: 2009
Contact: Front desk, 888-785-4500
Open: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
http://www.czechtexas.org/
Texas Heroes Museum in the Old Fayette County Jail
171 So. Main St.
La Grange
Founded: 1994 (operated as a jail from 1883 through 1985)
Open: Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.
https://www.visitfayettecounty.com/museums/texas-heroes-museum
Texas Polka Museum
625 No. Main St.
Schulenburg
Open: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
979-743-4752
Texas Quilt Museum
140 West Colorado Street
La Grange
Founded: 2011
Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
http://texasquiltmuseum.org/
979-968-3104
Texas Wendish Heritage Museum (see pages XX)
1011 CR 212
Serbin
Open: Tuesday- Sunday from 1-5pm
http://texaswendish.org/
979-366-2441
The Heritage Society Museum of Weimar
125 E. Main St.
Weimar
Founded: 1982
Open: Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
www.weimartx.org
(979) 725-8804 or (979) 725-8203
The Stanzel Model Aircraft Museum
311 Baumgarten St.
Schulenburg
Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
979-743-6559
www.stanzelmuseum.org
War Memorial Museum
1101 Milam St.
Columbus
Founded: 1962
Open: by appointment
(979) 732-8385
Welcome Hall
9021 Hwy 109 N.
Industry
Open: By appointment
(979) 357-4749
Winedale
3738 FM 2714
Round Top
Founded: 1967
Open: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Tours available for groups of 10 or more. Call to schedule a tour.
www.cah.utexas.edu/museums/winedale.php
979-278-3530
See also the Texas Quilt Museum.
