Museums and Historical Sites of the Roundtopolis™

The Roundtopolis™ is a made up word defining an area whose boundaries are generally the counties contiguous to Fayette, including Lee, Colorado, Austin, Washington, Bastrop and Lavaca.

Rich in history and with a strong sense of tradition and heritage, these counties are home to a number of Museums and Historical Sites of the Roundtopolis™ listed below in alphabetical order.

Editor’s note: hours of operation were provided either by the museum, the local chamber of commerce or from the web. Please call ahead for accuracy. All likely will arrange group or special tours.

Alley Log Cabin 1230 Bowie St. Columbus Founded: 1976 (built in 1836) Open: by appointment www.columbushpt.org (979) 732-8385 Antique Tool Museum 1230 Bowie St. Columbus Founded: 1996 Open: by appointment www.columbushpt.org (979) 732-8385 Austin County Jail Museum 36 So. Bell St. Bellville Built 1896 Contact: 979-877-5642 Open: Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment for groups. Donations accepted. Bastrop County Historical Museum 904 W. Main St. Bastrop Open: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 4 p.m. https://www.bastropcountyhistoricalsociety.com/ 512-303-0057 Burton Railroad Depot & Museum 507 N. Main St. Burton Founded in 1990 after depot restoration. Open: First Saturday of the month; by appointment and during special events. 979-803-0393 www.burtonheritagesociety.org Carmine Chamber of Commerce Museum and Visitors Center 248 Sylvan St. Carmine Founded in 2011; Old Depot was built in the late 1800s. Open: 2nd and 4th Fridays and Saturdays monthly. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 979-278-4200 www.carminetx.com Central Texas Rail History Center 104 So. Main St. Flatonia Open: Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.; www.-railcrossroadstx.com 713.471.8068 Chappell Hill Historical Society Museum 9220 Poplar St. Chappell Hill Founded: 1966 Hours : Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. –4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m. https://chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com/ 979-836-6033 Depot Museum and M-K-T Depot 260 No. Washington St. La Grange Founded: 2006 Open: Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (closed on holidays) Dilue Rose Harris House 602 Washington St. Columbus Founded: 1988 Open: by appointment www.columbushpt.org (979) 732-8385 Dime Box Heritage Museum CR 141, downtown Dime Box Founded in 1998 Open: Friday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. 979-884-0182 A. Arnim Archives and Museum of Flatonia, Texas 101 E. No. Main St. Flatonia Established 1988 Open: Thursday & Friday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 1 – 3 p.m. 361-865-3455 www. arnimmuseum.org Eagle Lake Depot Museum 322 East Main St. Eagle Lake Founded: 2011 Open: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. or by appointment. www.eaglelakedepot.org No phone number Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum 306 Ave I Shiner Open: Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. 361-594-3774 www.woltersmuseum.org Ernst Memorial Park Schroeder Road, 2 blocks west of Ernst Parkway/FM 109 Industry Open: year round Structures in the Park: Republic of Texas Post Office Markers: First Permanent German Settlement in Texas; Friedrich Ernst, Industry town founder; and John Griedrch Ernst, Jr., Son of the town founder Fayette Public Library / Fayette Heritage Museum & Archives 855 So. Jefferson St. La Grange Founded: archives started in 1976, building constructed in 1978 Open: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5p.m. http://www.cityoflg.com/departments/library.php 979-968-6418 Gin Museum 725 Main St. Industry Open: By appointment (979) 357-2772 Heritage Park Main St & Silliman St. Sealy Open: By appointment (832) 492-4244 Structures in the park: Old Old Sealy Jail; Hackbarth House (ca. 1880s); Railroad Work Car Historic Casino Hall 254 No. Jefferson St. La Grange Founded: built in 1881, renovated in 2014. Open: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. http://visitlagrangetx.com/historic-casino-hall/ 979-968-3017 Historic Faison Home 822 So. Jefferson St. La Grange Founded: built in 1887, opened to the public in 1970s Open: Saturday noon – 4 p.m. https://faisonhouse.org/ Industry Methodist Church 1914 Main St. Industry Open: By appointment (979) 357-2368 Knolle Doctor’s Office Museum 9021 Hwy 109 N. Industry Open: By appointment (979) 357-2772 Lavaca Historical Museum 1205 No. Texana Hallettsville Founded in 1990 Open: By appointment. 361-798-4113 www.lavacahistoricalmuseum.org Lee County Museum 183 E. Hempstead Giddings Founded in 1987 Open: Monday thru Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 979-542-3455 www.Giddingstx.com Lexington Log Cabins 524 Fourth St. Lexington Founded about 1976 Open: By appointment only. 979-773-8400 Lindemann Store Museum 2227 Main St., Industry Tours by appointment (979) 357-2772 Monument Hill & Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites 414 State Loop 92 La Grange Founded: park opened in 1983; Kreische house dates to the late 1890s Open: daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/monument-hill-kreische-brewery 979-968-5658 Round Top Area Historical Society 397 E. Mill St. Round Top Open: 2nd Saturday monthly noon – 3 p.m. https://roundtopareahistoricalsociety.weebly.com/ 979-249-5058 San Felipe De Austin State Historic Site FM 1458 San Felipe Open: daily (979) 885-2181 San Felipe De Austin State Historic Site Museum 220 Second St. San Felipe Open: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m, (979) 885-2181 San Felipe Methodist Church 201 Vicaro Guerero San Felipe Open: By appointment (979) 885-2181 Santa Claus Museum 602 Washington St. Columbus Open: by appointment www.columbushpt.org (979) 732-8385 Schulenburg Historical Museum 631 No. Main St. Schulenburg Open: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment www.schulenburghistoricalmuseum.com 979-743-2403 Texas Basketball Museum 107 Augsburg Lane Carmine Founded: 2009 Open: By appointment http://texasbasketballmuseum.com/ 713-898-7667 Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center 250 West Fairgrounds Road La Grange Founded: 2009 Contact: Front desk, 888-785-4500 Open: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. http://www.czechtexas.org/ Texas Heroes Museum in the Old Fayette County Jail 171 So. Main St. La Grange Founded: 1994 (operated as a jail from 1883 through 1985) Open: Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m. https://www.visitfayettecounty.com/museums/texas-heroes-museum Texas Polka Museum 625 No. Main St. Schulenburg Open: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. www.texaspolkamuseum.com 979-743-4752 Texas Quilt Museum 140 West Colorado Street La Grange Founded: 2011 Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. http://texasquiltmuseum.org/ 979-968-3104 Texas Wendish Heritage Museum (see pages XX) 1011 CR 212 Serbin Open: Tuesday- Sunday from 1-5pm http://texaswendish.org/ 979-366-2441 The Heritage Society Museum of Weimar 125 E. Main St. Weimar Founded: 1982 Open: Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. www.weimartx.org (979) 725-8804 or (979) 725-8203 The Stanzel Model Aircraft Museum 311 Baumgarten St. Schulenburg Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 979-743-6559 www.stanzelmuseum.org War Memorial Museum 1101 Milam St. Columbus Founded: 1962 Open: by appointment www.columbushpt.org (979) 732-8385 Welcome Hall 9021 Hwy 109 N. Industry Open: By appointment (979) 357-4749 Winedale 3738 FM 2714 Round Top Founded: 1967 Open: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Tours available for groups of 10 or more. Call to schedule a tour. www.cah.utexas.edu/museums/winedale.php 979-278-3530

See also the Texas Quilt Museum.