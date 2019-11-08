Join Our Newsletter List


Museums of the Roundtopolis
Courtesy of Round Top Area Historical Society
Things to Do

Museums and Historical Sites of the Roundtopolis™

The Roundtopolis™ is a made up word defining an area whose boundaries are generally the counties contiguous to Fayette, including Lee, Colorado, Austin, Washington, Bastrop and Lavaca.

Rich in history and with a strong sense of tradition and heritage, these counties are home to a number of Museums and Historical Sites of the Roundtopolis™  listed below in alphabetical order.

Editor’s note: hours of operation were provided either by the museum, the local chamber of commerce or from the web. Please call ahead for accuracy. All likely will  arrange group or special tours.

 

Alley Log Cabin

1230 Bowie St.

Columbus

Founded: 1976 (built in 1836)

Open: by appointment

www.columbushpt.org

(979) 732-8385 

 

Antique Tool Museum 

1230 Bowie St.

Columbus

Founded: 1996 

Open: by appointment

www.columbushpt.org

(979) 732-8385  

 

Austin County Jail Museum

36 So. Bell St.

Bellville

Built 1896

Contact: 979-877-5642

Open: Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  or by appointment for groups. Donations accepted.

 

Bastrop County Historical Museum

904 W. Main St.

Bastrop

Open: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.

https://www.bastropcountyhistoricalsociety.com/

512-303-0057

 

Burton Railroad Depot & Museum

507 N. Main St.

Burton

Founded in 1990 after depot restoration. 

Open: First Saturday of the month; by appointment and during special events.

 979-803-0393

 www.burtonheritagesociety.org

 

Carmine Chamber of Commerce Museum and Visitors Center

248 Sylvan St.

Carmine

Founded in 2011; Old Depot was built in the late 1800s.

Open: 2nd and 4th Fridays and Saturdays monthly. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

979-278-4200

www.carminetx.com

 

Central Texas Rail History Center

104 So. Main St.

Flatonia 

Open: Friday & Saturday  10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.; 

www.-railcrossroadstx.com

713.471.8068

 

Chappell Hill Historical Society Museum

9220 Poplar St.

Chappell Hill

Founded: 1966

Hours : Wednesday-Saturday 10  a.m. –4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.

https://chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com/

 979-836-6033

 

Depot Museum and M-K-T Depot

 260 No. Washington St.

 La Grange

Founded: 2006

Open: Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (closed on holidays)

        

Dilue Rose Harris House

602 Washington St.

Columbus

Founded: 1988

Open: by appointment

www.columbushpt.org

(979) 732-8385  

 

Dime Box Heritage Museum

CR 141, downtown Dime Box

Founded in 1998

Open: Friday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

979-884-0182

 

  1. A. Arnim Archives and Museum of Flatonia, Texas

101 E. No. Main St.

 Flatonia

Established 1988

Open: Thursday & Friday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 1 – 3 p.m.

 361-865-3455

www. arnimmuseum.org

 

Eagle Lake Depot Museum

322 East Main St.

Eagle Lake

Founded: 2011

Open:  2nd and 4th Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. or by appointment.

 www.eaglelakedepot.org

No phone number

 

Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum

306 Ave I

Shiner

Open: Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

361-594-3774

www.woltersmuseum.org

 

Ernst Memorial Park

Schroeder Road, 2 blocks west of Ernst Parkway/FM 109

Industry

Open: year round 

Structures in the Park: Republic of Texas Post Office

Markers: First Permanent German Settlement in Texas; Friedrich Ernst, Industry town founder; and John Griedrch Ernst, Jr., Son of the town founder

 

Fayette Public Library / Fayette Heritage Museum & Archives

 855 So. Jefferson St.

 La Grange

Founded: archives started in 1976, building constructed in 1978

Open: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;  Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5p.m.

http://www.cityoflg.com/departments/library.php

 979-968-6418

 

        

Gin Museum

725 Main St.

Industry

Open: By appointment

(979) 357-2772

 

Heritage Park

Main St & Silliman St.

Sealy

Open: By appointment

(832) 492-4244

Structures in the park: Old Old Sealy Jail; Hackbarth House (ca. 1880s); Railroad Work Car

 

Historic Casino Hall

254 No. Jefferson St.

 La Grange

Founded: built in 1881, renovated in 2014.

Open: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.;  Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.

http://visitlagrangetx.com/historic-casino-hall/

979-968-3017

 

Historic Faison Home

822 So. Jefferson St.

 La Grange

Founded: built in 1887, opened to the public in 1970s

Open:  Saturday noon – 4 p.m.

https://faisonhouse.org/

 

Industry Methodist Church

1914 Main St.

Industry

Open: By appointment

(979) 357-2368

 

Knolle Doctor’s Office Museum

9021 Hwy 109 N.

Industry

Open: By appointment

(979) 357-2772

 

Lavaca Historical Museum

1205 No. Texana

Hallettsville

Founded in 1990

Open: By appointment.

361-798-4113

www.lavacahistoricalmuseum.org 

 

Lee County Museum

183 E. Hempstead

Giddings

Founded in 1987

Open: Monday thru Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

979-542-3455 

www.Giddingstx.com

 

Lexington Log Cabins

524 Fourth St.

Lexington

Founded about 1976

Open: By appointment only.  

979-773-8400 

 

Lindemann Store Museum

2227 Main St., 

Industry

Tours by appointment 

(979) 357-2772

 

Monument Hill & Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites

414 State Loop 92

La Grange

Founded: park opened in 1983; Kreische house dates to the late 1890s

Open:  daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/monument-hill-kreische-brewery

 979-968-5658

 

Round Top Area Historical Society

397 E. Mill St.

Round Top

Open: 2nd Saturday monthly noon – 3 p.m.

https://roundtopareahistoricalsociety.weebly.com/

979-249-5058

 

San Felipe De Austin State Historic Site

FM 1458

 San Felipe

Open: daily

(979) 885-2181

 

San Felipe De Austin State Historic Site Museum

220 Second St.

San Felipe

Open: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m,

(979) 885-2181

 

San Felipe Methodist Church

201 Vicaro Guerero

San Felipe

Open: By appointment

(979) 885-2181

 

Santa Claus Museum

602 Washington St.

Columbus

Open: by appointment

www.columbushpt.org

(979) 732-8385  

 

Schulenburg Historical Museum

631 No. Main  St.

Schulenburg

Open: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment

www.schulenburghistoricalmuseum.com

979-743-2403

 

Texas Basketball Museum

107 Augsburg Lane

Carmine

Founded: 2009

Open: By appointment

http://texasbasketballmuseum.com/

713-898-7667

 

Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center

250 West Fairgrounds Road

 La Grange

 Founded: 2009

Contact: Front desk, 888-785-4500

Open: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 http://www.czechtexas.org/

 

Texas Heroes Museum in the Old Fayette County Jail

171 So. Main St.

 La Grange

Founded: 1994 (operated as a jail from 1883 through 1985)

Open: Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and  Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.

 https://www.visitfayettecounty.com/museums/texas-heroes-museum

 

Texas Polka Museum

625 No. Main  St.

Schulenburg

Open: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

www.texaspolkamuseum.com

 979-743-4752

 

Texas Quilt Museum

140 West Colorado Street

La Grange

Founded:  2011

Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

http://texasquiltmuseum.org/

979-968-3104

 

 

Texas Wendish Heritage Museum (see pages XX)

1011 CR 212

Serbin

Open: Tuesday- Sunday from 1-5pm

http://texaswendish.org/

979-366-2441 

 

The Heritage Society Museum of Weimar

125 E. Main St.

Weimar

Founded: 1982

Open: Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

www.weimartx.org

(979) 725-8804 or (979) 725-8203

 

The Stanzel Model Aircraft Museum

311 Baumgarten St.

Schulenburg

Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

979-743-6559

www.stanzelmuseum.org

 

War Memorial Museum

1101 Milam St.

Columbus

Founded: 1962

Open: by appointment

www.columbushpt.org

(979) 732-8385  

Welcome Hall

9021 Hwy 109 N.

Industry

Open: By appointment

(979) 357-4749

Winedale

3738 FM 2714

Round Top

Founded: 1967

 Open: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Tours available for groups of 10 or more. Call to schedule a tour.

www.cah.utexas.edu/museums/winedale.php

979-278-3530

 

See also the Texas Quilt Museum.

 

