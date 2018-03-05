McLaren’s Offers Tasteful One-Stop Shopping

Whether you’re an experienced Round Top shopper or a newcomer, McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors is the one-stop shop for all of your interior design needs. You’ll find 20,000 square feet of antique furniture, architectural interiors and unique accessories from all over the world displayed in beautifully designed vignettes to inspire the best looks for your home.

Lunch, High Tea and Pop-Up Dinners

To add to the day’s delights, you can enjoy delicious, diverse food and beverages to keep you refreshed and invigorated as you explore.

To showcase McLaren’s English heritage the London Bus Café is an original London double decker bus repurposed to give you a unique setting for lunch or afternoon tea. (It’s air-conditioned in case the Texas weather heats up!)

McLaren’s has teamed with A La Carte Events and Catering from Houston to serve English-inspired treats at lunch and tea time every day from March 24 – April 8. No reservation is necessary just come along.

The lunches, which begin at $8 and are served from noon until 3 p.m., will feature a variety of English and home-style favorites.

For an afternoon pick-me up Traditional English High Tea is available for $15/person for tea (hot or iced) only or $20/person with prosecco, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The menu includes freshly made sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and preserves as well as cakes and pastries.

McLaren’s is also hosting two special pop-up dinner evenings on Thursday, March 29 and Friday, April 6 where you can shop late and eat great.

The dinners will be lavish three-course affairs with local wine pairings and live entertainment throughout the evening.

What’s on the menu? Expect seasonal twists and English favorites.

Price for the dinners are $65 which includes all complimentary drinks throughout the evening.

Book your tickets here or call 917-900-5036.

Superlative Shopping

Just as the authentic food will tickle your taste buds, McLaren’s interior treasures will tickle your fancy—whatever that might be.

“Sean, who has more than 30 years of experience in antiques, architectural design and décor, and I travel the world to find the rare, the unusual and the eye-catching,” said Helen McLaren, who co-owns the venue with her husband Sean. “We bring the world to Round Top knowing that every shopper has different tastes, different budgets and different needs—and we strive to have something for everyone.”

The space features finds from England, France, Spain, India and beyond, designed to spark the imagination.

“Entering our doors marks the beginning of a journey of discovery,” Sean said. “We want shoppers to feel welcome and be intrigued, allowing us to transport them around the world—elevating the everyday to the extraordinary.”

For more information, see www.mclarensantiquesandinteriors.com . McLaren’s will be open daily from March 16–April 8 from 9 a.m. until late during the Spring 2018 Round Top Antiques Show.