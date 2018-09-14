Whether you’re an experienced Round Top shopper or a newcomer, McLaren’s Antiques and Interiors, owned by Sean and Helen McLaren of London and Round Top, is the one-stop shop for all of your interior design needs. You’ll find 20,000 square feet of antique furniture, architectural interiors and unique accessories from all over the world displayed in beautifully designed vignettes to inspire the best looks for your home.

“Sean, who has more than 30 years of experience in antiques, architectural design and décor, and I travel the world to find the rare, the unusual and the eye-catching,” Helen said. “We bring the world to Round Top knowing that every shopper has different tastes, different budgets and different needs—and we strive to have something for everyone.”

The space features finds from England, France, Spain, India and beyond, designed to spark the imagination including architectural doors and columns from French chateaux and Indian palaces. New for this show, McLaren’s is offering a European seating collection crafted in fine Italian leather.

“Entering our doors marks the beginning of a journey of discovery,” Sean said. “We want shoppers to feel welcome and be intrigued, allowing us to transport them around the world—elevating the everyday to the extraordinary.”

The McLarens also maintain a workshop in England where craftsmen reclaim pine and oak from timbers that are at least 100 years old and transform them into signature pieces.

“Our Starburst Dining and Living Room range includes tables of all sizes that showcase mixed wood in a starburst pattern on their tops,” Helen said. “And we also use the reclaimed pine to craft one-of-a-kind kitchen islands that feature storage created from English fruit baskets or metal drawers.”

She continued, “All of our signature pieces are built to last in a timeless style that will be welcomed by future generations.”

Late Night Shopping

On Oct. 3, McLaren’s Antiques and Interiors is hosting a late shopping party with complimentary drinks and music by Savannah Adkins, who has just completed the first round of American Idol auditions and is in the running for a spot on the show. She will perform from 3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Taste of England for Lunch and High Tea

To add to the delight of shopping, you can enjoy delicious, diverse food and beverages on site. The London Bus Café is an original London double-decker bus repurposed to give you a unique setting for lunch or afternoon tea. (It’s air-conditioned in case the Texas weather heats up!)

McLaren’s has teamed with A La Carte Events and Catering from Houston to serve English-inspired treats at lunch and tea time every day from Sept. 22 – Oct. 8. No reservation is necessary just come along.

The lunches, which begin at $8 and are served from noon until 3 p.m., will feature a variety of English and home-style favorites.

For an afternoon pick-me up Traditional English High Tea is available for $15/person for tea (hot or iced) only or $20/person with prosecco, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The menu includes freshly made sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and preserves as well as cakes and pastries.

Hop a Bus

Don’t miss a chance to see Round Top from a double-decker London bus. McLaren’s is using its second bus for a hop-on/hop-off shuttle service between the store just north of Round Top and Zapp Hall/The Gin at Warrenton in Warrenton.

For more information, see www.mclarensantiquesandinteriors.com . McLaren’s will be open daily from Sept. 15 – Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. until late during the Fall 2018 Round Top Antiques Show.

Roundtop.com is proud to partner with McLaren’s Antiques and Interiors on this sponsored post.