Setting the Scene: The Roundtopolis™ sits at the intersection of country and city, so the vibe is sophisticated comfort or casual chic…depending on who’s describing it. When you pair those influences with the great, one-of-a-kind shopping at the Round Top Antiques Show and the creative spirits who call this area home, the result is a myriad of lodging options that are destinations in and of themselves. Here are our Lodging Tips!

How to Find Antiques Show Lodging in the Roundtopolis ™

With thousands of shoppers visiting a town with a population of 90, local Lodging is a hot commodity.

Start early. Fill out a request form on the Round Top Chamber of Commerce website. The requester’s specifications will be sent to all the member B&Bs and home rentals. They will contact the requester directly if they have availability. Also, try Airbnb.com VRBO, Homeaway, or google Round Top lodging.

Other good info sources are the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, the La Grange Chamber of Commerce, and the Carmine Economic Development Corp. More nearby options include Brenham, Giddings and Columbus, which have hotels as well as inns, lodges and B&Bs.

Schulenburg, Sealy, Hempstead and Bastrop are farther away, but still manageable.

Round Top tip 1: Like several lodging destinations on Facebook because sometime they announce cancellations on their pages.

Round Top tip 2: Once you find a place to lay your head during the show, make your reservations for the next show upon your arrival. Or, better yet, book something in the off-season for a different, but equally memorable, Round Top experience.

Round Top tip 3: Don’t discount lodging because of its address. Only the postal carriers know where one zip code starts and another ends in rural Texas, so it is possible a lodging destination with a Burton address may be closer to downtown Round Top than one with a Round Top zip code.

Round Top tip 4: Round Top is “OPEN” year round. Be sure to go to ROUNDTOP.COM for the latest happenings in the area and to search our lodging listings. Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter and magazines, so you won’t miss a thing.

Round Top tip 5: Is your favorite place consistently booked during the show? Try an off-season stay. You might even secure a reduced “off-peak” rate.