Colorado transplant Mimi Rogers has realized her long held dream of opening a storefront in Round Top. Say hell to Bisou Bisou and its collection of antique and vintage furnishings, art and decor that Rogers has collected from all over the United States and Europe.

Before moving to Round Top, Rogers was a fixture on the design scene in the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado, having owned storefronts in the towns of Carbondale, Basalt and Aspen beginning in the mid-1980s. She now brings her nearly 40 years of experience in design to Round Top, reworking many of the pieces she finds in accordance with her elegant, forward-thinking visions.

This new resident gushes when asked what she loves most about being a part of the Round Top community.

“First and foremost, they love and accept me,” Rogers tells RoundTop.com. “I have a sense of true belonging. Hence the name Bisou Bisou, the very essence of the sweet kiss of life, the savoring of a creative blending of inspirational people who know how to love and be accepted as part of a big family of friends and acquaintances.

Setting up shop: Rogers new space in Round Top is taking shape (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

“I see happy faces of people who have been born and raised here and the glow of excitement of everyone that has been blessed to be accepted and welcomed into this magically beautiful little treasure of a town we call home. Love, comfort, being rooted with beauty that lives on by passing it on.”

Rogers has held Round Top close to her heart since seeing an article about the antiques show in Country Living magazine in the early 2000s. She held onto the magazine issue for years before finally making it to the show in 2009.

“I drove into town in a 26-foot Penske truck in the fall of 2009 to participate in my first Round Top antique show,” Rogers reminisces. “When I came to the flashing light my heart said, ‘You’re home.’ I’ve longed for years to have a storefront here and my eye has been on the building I am presently in since that time.”

Moving in: Rogers has brought pieces from all over the United States and Europe to her new Round Top storefront (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

In addition to her new shop (located in space that used to be home South Texas Tack) Rogers will continue to show her wares during the spring and fall shows at Marburger Farm Antiques Show where she has been a vendor since 2009.

Bisou Bisou is now open Thursdays through Sundays year-round and during the week by appointment at 106 N. Washington Street in Round Top. For appointments call (970) 618.5003.