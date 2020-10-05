Hello Friends and Lovers of everything Round Top!

Hello Friends in Round Top!

This is Alisanne of Alisanne Wonderland — a long-time Antiques Show exhibitor — checking in with you from Paris, France!

Every Show, I can’t wait to get to Round Top — the perfect setting for meeting up with friends and making spectacular finds.

I think we all love the whirlwind of morning shopping, lunching with friends, more shopping, afternoon beverages and treats with friends, more shopping, a fabulous dinner with friends, maybe a party or two, and then a welcome sleep before we start over the next day!

For the Fall and Spring Shows, I usually ship a huge selection of French limestone, new and antique terracotta, and reclaimed 18th century French oak flooring to Round Top…and at least two 40′ containers filled to the brim with the extravagant and quirky decor from the auction houses and markets in France…that my clients wait for and love!

I would love nothing more than to be in Round Top, my containers unloaded, my displays all set up at The Compound and The Boneyard, and be enjoying a fabulous two weeks with you! But sadly, I can’t be there with you for the Fall 2020 Show. Living in Paris means that, until the situation changes, I can’t travel to the US. Having travel restricted is a big shock for all of us.

So, I’ve made a bold decision to be with you the only way I can right now — online from Paris! I’ve started to do “live” broadcasts and longer videos on Instagram showing the adventures I go on for my clients to find the best flooring, building materials, and decor in the world! The images in this letter are from my visit this month to the artisans who work in Carrara, Italy.

I miss my Texas rendezvous! Tune-in to Instagram when you take a shopping break or have a moment at the end of your day. I promise you’ll have lots to look at and surprises too. I’m hoping that sharing France with you will help me stay close to Round Top.

Until we meet again,

Alisanne

[email protected]

PS The Collection from our previous show is still in Round Top and Brenham. Most pieces are on AlisanneWonderland.com and pickup from the warehouses can easily be arranged.

Follow @Alisanne_Wonderland for Instagram Live Broadcasts and videos.

Follow Alisanne Wonderland on Facebook.

Subscribe to Alisanne Wonderland on YouTube.

Questions? Call me anytime (832) 558-1016 – my US number or

WhatsApp! +(33) 6 29 10 45 04

See you from Paris!

