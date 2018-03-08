Finding Fine Food at the Round Top Antiques Show

An army travels on its stomach and so do shoppers. Below you will find our suggestions of eating places where you can refuel with fine food during the Round Top Antiques Show….

*Fried pies at the Farmhouse Round Top (We could write tomes about these pies. They do sell out. Stop by early in the day. Life is short so eat fried pie for breakfast.)

*Pop-up dinners. Rancho Pillow pulls in top chefs, sets a table for 100 on the prairie, and provides a great experience. This year’s spring feasts are 3/26 & 3/27. Reservations required. The Compound is hosting “A Rustic French Repast Under the Stars” on 3/28 and “A Savory Southern Supper Picnic” on 4/4.

*Pimento cheese and chicken salad sandwiches from Celebrations Events and Catering at Henkel Hall. We buy one of each kind then swap a half, so we get the best of both worlds several times each show. (Legal Tender at Marburger and other locations also makes legendary pimento cheese.)

*English-inspired lunch and high tea on a double-decker London bus deep in the heart of Texas only at McLaren’s Antiques and Interiors. The McLarens are also hosting two, three-course pop-up dinners featuring a fresh take on British favorites paired with local wines on 3/29 and 4/6.

*The Bader Ranch team welcomes Liberty Kitchen’s Lance Fegen to Oui Oui Bader Brasserie from March 21-April 7…serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations recommended for dinner. Bader Ranch will also be the site of Curio, a pop-up wine bar and retail space.

*Green onion and artichoke chicken salad on mixed greens from Picnic on the Green at The Compound. Loved it so much we never got around to trying the raved about food from Simply D’Lish, the neighboring vendor.

*The prix fixe dinners at Market Hill never disappoint.