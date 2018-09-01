Fair Days Ahead in the Roundtopolis

September in Texas means dove season, Friday night lights, county fair days and the promise of cooler weather. Here is a partial list of the many things to do in September in the Roundtopolis™.

August 30 – September 2

Fayette County Fair in La Grange. (Junior livestock show, entertainment, food and more.)

September 1

Round Top Farmers & Artisans Market on the square in Round Top. (Farmers market and more.)

Bellville Market Days on the square in Bellville. (Farmers market and much more.)

September 6-8

Colorado County Fair in Columbus. (Junior livestock show, rodeo, entertainment and more.)

September 7

Ladies Club Tour of Festival Hill hosted by Texas Casual Cottages in Round Top. (Tour of Festival Hill, light lunch.)

September 8

34th Annual Kolache Festival in Caldwell. (Celebration of kolaches and all things Czech.)

Books, B-Bop and Bobby Sox in Carmine. (Fundraiser for Round Top Family Library featuring food, music and auction.)

September 14-22

150th Annual Washington County Fair (Livestock show, entertainment, food and more.)

September 15

Into the Country Exhibit Opening and Artist Reception featuring Karen Vernon and Ken Muezenmayer in Fayetteville (hosted by ARTS. Exhibit open through Oct. 15).

Maya Women’s Rugs: Art & Innovation at Red & White Gallery in Fayetteville. (Book signing and opening reception.)

Runaway Scrape Escape Room at Washington on the Brazos. (A Texas-themed escape room.)

September 22

Texas Casual Cottages Car Show at the model home park near Round Top. (Hosted by La Grange Classic Cruisers).

September 24-29

Burleson County Fair in Caldwell. (Junior livestock show, entertainment, food and more.)

September 29

Bark in Park at Washington on the Brazos (Dogs on leashes welcome. Dogs available for adoption. Food trucks, entertainment, 2k walk and more.)

24th Annual Kolache Festival in Halletsville. (Food, entertainment and more.)