Fab Father’s Day Suggestions for Roundtopolis Road Tripping

While you’re roaming the open road between Austin and Houston during Father’s Day weekend (and beyond) be aware of #Adventure 290, a joint effort of visitors’ bureaus and chambers of commerce for communities including Brenham, Burton and Carmine along that busily traveled road. The adventure, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 30, is a scavenger hunt that allows road trippers to learn area history, complete a passport and be entered into a drawing for a two-night getaway, wine tasting, food and gifts. See “Adventure 290” on FB.

If you want to get off the highway, one of our favorite country roads leads to the heart of Round Top. For a town of 90, it’s got something for everyone, so you can shop ‘til you drop. Dad need a chainsaw, work gloves, cold beer or a deli sandwich? Check out the Round Top Mercantile.

Dad need a country property? Round Top realtors are ready to help. Does Dad like one-of-a-kind gifts? The merchants at Henkel, Bybee, and Rummel squares specialize in the unique. Is Dad a toe-tapper? A trip to one of the area’s historic dance halls or live music venues. The Fayette County Tourism Association keeps a strong list.

Tired and want to catch your breath? On June 16 in the evening, The Gallery at Round Top is hosting an opening for An Affair in Black and White, featuring area fine photographers. Texas Casual Cottages is celebrating the opening of its new model home with one of its Back Porch parties.

And for planning purposes—to keep a quilt-loving Momma happy—set aside June 22 or 23 to attend the “Victorian Romance Quilt Show” sponsored by the Giddings Happy Hearts Quilt Guild at the Silos on 77 in Giddings. BTW, Giddings is on the #Adventure 290 route. Multi-tasking fun, y’all…