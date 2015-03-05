When:
March 31, 2015 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
2015-03-31T10:00:00-04:00
2015-03-31T14:00:00-04:00
Where:
Marburger Farm
Between Round Top and Warrenton on Tx Hwy 237
Cost:
$25 for early shopping; $10 for other days. Good for all week
The Spring 2015 Show Dates and Times: Tuesday, March 31 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Early Buying Special, $25.00 per person
Tuesday, March 31, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
General Admission Shopping, $10.00 per person
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 1-4, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
General Admission Shopping, $10.00 per person
Saturday, April 4, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
General Admission Shopping, $10.00 per person
Gates open at 8:00 am Tuesday, March 31, 2015 and 9:00 am Wednesday, April 1 – Saturday, April 4. All tickets are good for the entire week of the show.