Calendar When: March 20, 2015 – March 21, 2015 all-day 2015-03-20T00:00:00-04:00 2015-03-22T00:00:00-04:00 Where: Festival Hill

Round Top

TX 78954

USA



Registration includes complimentary Saturday lunch and participation in all Saturday events; registration is required for participation in optional Friday workshops; extra fee of $35 is required for workshops.

Three workshops are being offered on Friday, March 20, starting at 1:00 pm and again at 3:30 pm.

Participation in the workshops is limited to Herbal Forum registrants and is by reservation only on a first-come first-served basis.

Each workshop is limited to 25 participants.