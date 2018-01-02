Experience the Destination Round Top Wedding Showcase

Brides, grooms, families and friends can experience the magic of a Round Top wedding at Haw Creek Chapel and Henkel Hall, while imagining and planning their own big days, at the Destination RT Wedding Showcase slated for Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 from noon – 4 p.m. The showcase, which will also include a bridal runway show and a B&B tour, will be hosted by newlywed, blogger and star of “The Bachelor” AshLee Frazier.

“Whether your special day is built around an intimate ceremony or a grand soiree, the Destination RT Wedding Showcase will inspire fairytale ‘I do’s,’” Show Coordinator Emily Arnim said. “Historic Haw Creek Chapel and Henkel Hall, the event space, provide the ideal setting for days where dreams do come true.”

The organizers settled on hosting a showcase in lieu of traditional wedding show because experiences inspire.

“We have created one version of a perfect day to demonstrate what is possible in our charming town,” Arnim said, noting Round Top is centrally located between Houston and Austin. “The afternoon is designed to allow attendees to see themselves in Round Top. They can imagine their wedding playing out against the tableau of a historic chapel nestled in an oak grove just a short walk from a thoroughly modern venue inspired by the tradition of local community halls.”

Henkel Square’s eateries and shops will open at 11 a.m. The show will open at noon in Henkel Hall. The B&B tours are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the bridal runway show at 2 p.m.

The afternoon’s wedding bell worthy experiences include tasty bites by top chefs, live music in the oak grove, horse-drawn carriage rides, a delicious mimosa bar by Armando’s, and Last Petal’s Bloom Bar where guests can adorn their hair with fresh flowers as well as a wide array of unique vendor showcases. The runway bridal show features the elegance and style of top designers such as Carolina Herrera, Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang and more all presented by Casa de Novia Bridal Couture.

“We want bridal parties to meet the trendsetters, the tastemakers and the dream deliverers, so we put them all in the same place,” Arnim said. “The afternoon will have a sophisticated southern vibe with organic, vintage, modern and romantic elements.”

Tickets for the event are $10/person at the door or online.

“At the end of the day, the Destination RT Wedding Showcase will inspire attendees and cause them to fall in love all over again—this time with Round Top,” Arnim said.

