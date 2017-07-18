Designer Dream Spree in Round Top Announces 2017 Sponsors

2ND ANNUAL DESIGNER DREAM SPREE ANNOUNCES SPONSORS FOR FOUR-DAY EVENT AT ROUND TOP

Julie Dodson of Houston based Dodson Interiors has announced key sponsors for the 2nd Annual Designer Dream Spree to be held at Round Top, Texas Sept. 26-29. The Designer Dream Spree is the second event that introduces national interior designers and editors to the antique fairs of Round Top and discover fine European antiques, architectural fragments, collectibles, art and bric-a-brac.

Round Top Inn and Prost on Block 29 are this year’s exclusive joint Title Sponsors whose valuable support helps make it possible for the Designer Dream Spree to be held each year. Round Top Inn holds a unique place in Texas history: It is home to the only remaining original building from the state’s once thriving cigar industry. Owner Susanne Maida has updated and expanded the property to thirteen boutique-style rooms in seven vintage cottages. Adjoining Round Top Inn is the ever-popular Prost on Block 29, an intimate wine bar filled with cozy fireside tables and walls lined with fine wines from around the world.

Check out the panelists for the 2017 edition of the Designer Dream Spree.

The Panel Discussion and Book Signings that take place at 3 pm and 4:30 pm respectively on September 27, are sponsored and hosted by The Compound. The Compound is a 57-acre multi-purpose venue consisting of four large barns, manicured grounds and indoor/outdoor entertainment space located two miles from Round Top Square. Arbor Antiques and Design Show is this year’s exclusive sponsor of the Boho Chic Fashion Walk and Champagne BBQ that takes place at 6pm on September 28. Both the Panel Discussion and Boho Chic Fashion Walk and Champagne BBQ are open to the public and proceeds benefit local animal shelters.

Joining the Designer Dream Spree team again this year as a highly valued contributor is Round Top Texas life & style and Round Top Register, this year’s exclusive local and regional media sponsor that has done much to support the event especially in getting the message out. Founded by two college friends that draw on their small town Texas roots, there isn’t much that happens in and around Round Top that they don’t cover. Marburger Farm Antique Show, celebrating its 20th Anniversary year at Round Top, also returns as a valued sponsor and is a favorite of designers and collectors alike.

New to the 2nd Annual Designer Dream Spree are FOUND, a Houston based specialty furnishings and accessories store, Heritage Texas Country Properties and MAI – Memorial Antiques and Interiors.

The four-day junket includes a moderated Panel Discussion the focus of which is “Exceptional Discoveries”, Book Signings, and Boho Chic Fashion Walk & Champagne BBQ both events open to members of the public. Advance tickets are available

Check out our report from the 2016 Designer Dream Spree.