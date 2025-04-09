The spring 2025 Designer Dinner by PaperCity Magazine and Benjamin Moore witnessed a total transformation of host venue The Halles for the “Blue & White Night” themed event honoring special guests Aerin Lauder and Mark D. Sikes. 

Sikes, an internationally famed interior designer and tastemaker; and Lauder, Estée Lauder heiress and businesswoman, have been friends for over a decade. The pair – who are touring the country together to promote their recently published design books – bought cowboy hats immediately upon arriving in Texas for the Round Top Antiques & Design Show.

“It’s my first Round Top. It is an honor and I’m very excited, and yes, I bought a cowboy hat,” admitted Lauder. 

“I was born in Texas, so it’s fun to come back,” noted Sikes.

Benjamin Moore curated a Blue & White Collection color palette especially for the Designer Dinner’s Blue and White Night theme. (Photo by Heather Robards)

A Fare Extraordinaire created themed tablescapes with blue and white linens and glassware. Maxit Floral Design provided elegant white florals for each table. (Photo by Heather Robards)

A Fare Extraordinaire created themed tablescapes with blue and white linens and glassware. Maxit Floral Design provided elegant white florals for each table. Swag bags included gift cards from sponsor Perigold. (Photo by Heather Robards)

A Fare Extraordinaire created themed tablescapes with blue and white linens and glassware. Maxit Floral Design provided elegant white florals for each table. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Custom Concepts Furniture & Lighting recreated Mark D. Sikes famed living room project from the 2020 Kips Bay Designer Show House in Dallas at The Halles. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Southern Pours got the evening started with a pair of cocktails created for the event. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Gloria Mattiuzzi with Mattiuzzi Vineyards Chardonnay and Malbec, which were paired with the evening’s meal by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Frio River Vodka featured in cocktail hour cocktails by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Josh Weisman and Mark Bordman of Houston-based Custom Concepts Furniture & Lighting set the stage for the sold out event with a recreation of Sikes’ living room project from the 2020 Kips Bay Show House, wherein the designer famously used a custom blue and white Moorish tile motif wallpaper inspired by the La Fiorentina estate in Cap Ferrat. Blue glassware, and blue and white vining tablecloths were provided by A Fare Extraordinare, and elegant white floral arrangements by Maxit Flower Design completed the theme. 

“This blue and white fantasy is touching, thank you very much,” acknowledged Sikes. 

At each seat, guests found blue vegan leather and suede totes stuffed with a generous gift card from luxury furniture and home decor store Perigold provided by Benjamin Moore. Perigold, which will open its first Houston store this summer was a Texas Proud Sponsor of this season’s Designer Dinner.

Cocktail hour appetizers by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Cocktail hour appetizers by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Cocktail hour appetizers by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The first course of heirloom tomato stacks with feta, basil oil and microgreens by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Entrée of beef short rib and chili rubbed shrimp, popcorn grits, and charred broccolini topped with red chimichurri by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Key lime pie topped with coconut crème Chantilly, dried coconut meringue and mango-passion fruit gel by A Fare Extraordinaire. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Guests dressed in the colors of the night were greeted with cocktails prepared by Southern Pours and Frio Vodka. Passed appetizers during cocktail hour were followed with a decadent springtime meal by A Fare Extraordinaire. A first course of heirloom tomato stacks with feta, basil oil and microgreens was followed by an entrée of beef short rib and chili rubbed shrimp, popcorn grits, and charred broccolini topped with red chimichurri. Dinner was paired with Regis Chardonnay and Malbec wines provided by Alvarez Mattiuzzi Vineyards. Key lime pie topped with coconut crème Chantilly, dried coconut meringue and mango-passion fruit gel made for a light, sweet ending to the meal. 

Mark D. Sikes and Aerin Lauder. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Mark D. Sikes and Aerin Lauder. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Mark D. Sikes. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Jim and Zuzana Kastleman. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Pablo Franco, Josh Weisman, Mark Bordman. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kurt Bielawski, Julie Dodson. (Photo by Heather Robards)

DeeAnn & Marcus Thigpen. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Ben Kastleman, Jordan Geibel. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lauren Shapiro, Lynn Shapiro. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Paige Melton, Dawn Zaplac, Diana Saenz, Erin Hajek. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Natalie Ariz, Mariana Rangel, Luisa Rangel. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Whitney Walker. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Diana Cuestas, Jose Veliz, Lauren Corbin. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Avery Cox, Amy Bodle, Annie Downing, Jenny Chester. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Maria Maxit, Cameron Yoesel. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Greg Fourticq & John Cone. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Carolyn Garofalu, Laura Corbin, Patty Dominguez, Laura Umansky, Melissa Grove. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kristen Nix, Julie Dodson, Jeanne Tardif. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Melanie Austin, Catherine Brooks Giuffre. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Michael Mandola. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Hallie Henley Sims, Kelsey Ralph, Lindsey Herod. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Amber Perley, Brenda Perley. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Brad Oberwager, Zoe Bonnette. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Tracey Marshall, Teresa Windham. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Margaret Marble, Amanda Barkley, Adela Gonzalez, Diana Garrity. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Alison Cunningham, Virginia Craig, Elizabeth Blackmur, Melanie Austin. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Madi Hurley, Shannon Smith, Laura Umansky. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Jenni Chester, Kristen Nix. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Pablo & Jenny Franco. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Rebecca Ginns, Wendy Schiele. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Aber Prieto. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kate Peris, Justine Shapira, Audrey Franz. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles Designer Dinner attendees. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Hailey Daniels and Kailey Fletcher. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Michael Mandola. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles Designer Dinner attendees. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles Designer Dinner attendees. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles Designer Dinner attendees. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles Designer Dinner attendees. (Photo by Heather Robards)

DJ Damon Pampolina pumps up the crowd at The Halles Designer Dinner. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Halles Designer Dinner attendees. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Following dinner, emcee Damon Pampolina lured Lauder and the crowd to its feet with an energetic mix of vintage pop hits. Didn’t make it to The Halles Designer Dinner this spring? Don’t miss out next season. Stay tuned here for details and tickets for the fall 2025 Designer Dinner. 