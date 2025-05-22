Local Round Top restaurant gem Royers Café is back in the national spotlight; this time featured on YouTube by America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow with host Theo Williams.

Royers put Round Top on the map as a culinary destination long ago. Open since 1987, it’s been featured in print by the likes of Town & Country Magazine, Texas Highways, Texas Monthly, Cowboys and Indians Magazine, and by local news stations, on podcasts, and in television shows like The Daytripper and Food Network’s Top 5 Restaurants.

Still, it was a pleasant surprise when America’s Best Restaurants came knocking.

“We are known for our pies, but absolutely loved being in front of the camera with our food,” says co-owner JB Royer. “ABR was super fun to work with, and we loved sharing some of our favorite dishes with them.”

1 3 Jamie-Len Royer serves up Royers’ signature fried chicken. 2 3 Jamie-Len Royer serves up Royers’ signature mile high filet mignon with mushroom sauce and mashed potatoes. . 3 3 In the kitchen with Jamie-Len Royer of Royers Cafe.

Royers co-owner Jamie-Len Royer served up the café’s famous Gulf shrimp and grits first, followed by the restaurant’s crispy, juicy fried chicken (on the menu every Sunday). The visit with ABR was capped off with Royers’ signature thick filet mignon smothered in mushroom gravy atop a pile of their chunky, buttery, mashed potatoes.

ABR host Williams delighted with each dish, giving Royers’ steak the “two snaps and a Rick Flair woo” of approval.

From the quaint exterior and interior that has remain unchanged since the restaurant’s inception, to the consistently tasty downhome dishes and decadent pies, Royers still packs the house on weekends year-round and reservations are still coveted during the thrice annual Round Top Antiques & Design Shows in January, March and October.

Jamie-Len and JB Royer pose with their daughters and a photo of JB’s father and restaurant founder Bud Royer.

“People say Round Top would not exist without Royers, but I say Royers wouldn’t exist without Round Top,” said JB. “The community has supported us for decades. We feed the people that come in here and they feed our hearts and souls in return.”

To view the episode of ABR featuring Royers Round Top Café, visit here. Royers is open Wednesday through Sunday year-round for lunch and dinner. Tables are available by reservation only during the antiques shows. Visit here for more information about the restaurant.